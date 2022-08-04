ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

StreetInsider.com

Stifel Downgrades Avalara (AVLR) to Hold

Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $93.50 (from $95.00).
StreetInsider.com

Dawson James Downgrades Mesoblast Limited (MESO) to Neutral

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ
StreetInsider.com

GO Acquisition Corp (GOACU) to Redeem Public Shares

GO Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: GOAC, GOAC.U, GOAC.WS), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it will redeem
StreetInsider.com

Chegg (CHGG) PT Raised to $22 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Casa Sytems, Inc. (CASA) to Market Perform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Tim Savageaux downgraded Casa Sytems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Carvana (CVNA) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta downgraded Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) from Neutral to
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Telsey Downgrades Leslie's (LESL) to Market Perform

Telsey analyst Dana Telsey downgraded Leslie's (NASDAQ: LESL) from Outperform to
StreetInsider.com

Maxim Group Downgrades Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Hold

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ
StreetInsider.com

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Rocket Cos Inc. (RKT) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George downgraded Rocket Cos Inc. (NYSE
StreetInsider.com

Citi Downgrades REA Group Ltd. (REA:AU) (RPGRY) to Neutral

Citi analyst Siraj Ahmed downgraded
StreetInsider.com

ICU Medical (ICUI) PT Lowered to $208 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford
StreetInsider.com

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) PT Lowered to $70 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho lowered
StreetInsider.com

Barrington Research Upgrades PowerFleet (PWFL) to Outperform

Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) from Market
StreetInsider.com

Vista Equity Partners to Take Avalara (AVLR) Private in an $8.4 Billion Deal

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners announced today a deal to take a tax compliance cloud company Avalara (NYSE: AVLR)
