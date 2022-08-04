Read on www.kbur.com
KWQC
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
1470 WMBD
Three-vehicle accident seriously injures two
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say some serious injuries were caused during a late-morning accident Saturday. Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident occurred at 11:22 a.m., at Knoxville and Maywood, not far from the intersection of Knoxville and Forest Hill. Three vehicles were involved, and from traffic...
25newsnow.com
Man critically injured in early-morning Peoria stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m., Peoria Police were called to a local hospital regarding a victim of a stabbing that arrived by private vehicle. Police say the victim, an adult male, arrived at...
qctoday.com
Name of deceased man in Friday fatal vehicle crash near Colona announced
The name of the man killed Friday morning in a vehicle collision near Colona was announced Saturday by the Illinois State Police. Mason T. Shea, 35, of Rock Island was killed in the head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. According to results of the preliminary investigation, a...
Central Illinois Proud
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
KWQC
1 killed in US Route 6 head-on crash in Colona
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6. Illinois State Police troopers responded around 6:34 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 at East 200th Street. Preliminary information indicates that one of the vehicles was westbound, crossed the center...
KWQC
Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
KWQC
Police respond to crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. Details are limited, but Highway 61 was down to one lane as police investigated. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
KBUR
Burlington mobile home fire under investigation
Burlington, IA- Authorities are investigating the cause of a Burlington mobile home fire. According to a news release, at 10:44 PM Saturday, August 6th, the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 601 S. Roosevelt in Burlington. Fire officials arrived at 10:49 PM and reported fire showing...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect with gun, meth drove 95 mph, hit hydrant
A 34-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after a state trooper says he led a high-speed chase with drugs, alcohol and a gun in his car. Thomas Banks faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding, used or expired drug tax stamp, operating while under the influence – third offense, and control of a firearm by a felon; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred; and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was denied or revoked and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, court records say,
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
KBUR
One person killed by train in Macomb
Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
Man, boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash on Highway 61
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A man and a boy are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 5, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker on Highway 61, in between Davenport and Eldridge.
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle recovered from Illinois River near Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks. The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to...
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
tspr.org
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
ourquadcities.com
Domestic battery suspect in QC fled, crashed, and was captured
On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:28 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported Domestic Battery complaint in progress at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a vehicle and a deputy attempted to initiate...
