Newer quieting technologies, coupled with the rapid acquisition of undersea drones and improved torpedoes, make attacks from the sea more likely to be successful. Surface ships are of course visible to an enemy from miles away, most drones and aircraft are easily detectable, and ground-based weapons such as missile launchers and interceptors can be seen by satellites. This means that the Chinese military will likely be aware of any prepositioned assets put in place to deter or stop an amphibious assault on Taiwan. But what about submarines? From the standpoint of undetectability, could submarines be the best way for the United States and its allies to stop a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, if they chose to intervene?

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO