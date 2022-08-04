ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grifton, NC

Hometown author to visit Grifton library: Memoir details search for father

By The Standard
The Standard
The Standard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ed0QF_0h4TbgAn00

Hometown author Linda Peterson Kornegay will sign copies of her newly published book, “Daddy Tears: A Daughter’s Search,” this month at the Grifton Public Library.

All are invited to come and hear about Kornegay’s story of the search for her biological father at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the library, 568 Queen St. “Her memoir is inspirational,” said librarian Shirley Mewborn. “She hopes that her experience encourages others to look for their own loved ones.”

The event will begin with a few words from Kornegay followed by the book signing and reception.

Copies of “Daddy Tears: A Daughter’s Search” will be available to purchase for $15.

Kornegay grew up in the Grifton and Ayden communities. She graduated from Ayden-Grifton High School in 1979.

This is where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Roderick Kornegay.

In addition to being a wife, mother and grandmother, Kornegay works as a professional customer representative in a recovery treatment center.

She has also served as a substitute teacher. Both she and her husband live in Zebulon.

Copies of the memoir also can be purchased through Zelle: daddytears@yahoo.com; Cash App: $daddytears; or on Amazon.com. Contact Kornegay at daddytears@yahoo.com or P.O. Box 104, Bunn, NC 27508.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Kinston Gives Back event benefits kids with cancer

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People in Kinston came out in large numbers for the Kinston Gives Back event on Sunday. “I knew that the families needed some help and if anybody’s ever had a family that had cancer, it’s not just one person it’s the whole family that it hurts,” said founder Brooke Jones. “I just wanted to help them out.”
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grifton, NC
City
Ayden, NC
City
Zebulon, NC
City
Bunn, NC
WITN

School supply drive for Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out. Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ayden Grifton High School#Amazon Com#P O Box 104
WITN

Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community

Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WNCT

Man arrested on murder charge in La Grange

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A La Grange man has been arrested and charged with murder in an incident that happened on Friday. Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in reference to a person who had been shot. Deputies found Rashed Rashon Outlaw dead from […]
LA GRANGE, NC
cbs17

Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party

Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
NASH COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in La Grange murder

On August 5, at approximately 4:30 pm, Lenoir County Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange in reference to a shooting incident. Deputies arrived and found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange.
LA GRANGE, NC
WNCT

Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case

The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
247
Followers
390
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy