Hometown author to visit Grifton library: Memoir details search for father

Hometown author Linda Peterson Kornegay will sign copies of her newly published book, “Daddy Tears: A Daughter’s Search,” this month at the Grifton Public Library.

All are invited to come and hear about Kornegay’s story of the search for her biological father at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the library, 568 Queen St. “Her memoir is inspirational,” said librarian Shirley Mewborn. “She hopes that her experience encourages others to look for their own loved ones.”

The event will begin with a few words from Kornegay followed by the book signing and reception.

Copies of “Daddy Tears: A Daughter’s Search” will be available to purchase for $15.

Kornegay grew up in the Grifton and Ayden communities. She graduated from Ayden-Grifton High School in 1979.

This is where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Roderick Kornegay.

In addition to being a wife, mother and grandmother, Kornegay works as a professional customer representative in a recovery treatment center.

She has also served as a substitute teacher. Both she and her husband live in Zebulon.

Copies of the memoir also can be purchased through Zelle: daddytears@yahoo.com; Cash App: $daddytears; or on Amazon.com. Contact Kornegay at daddytears@yahoo.com or P.O. Box 104, Bunn, NC 27508.