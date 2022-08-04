Wennington wildfires: 'Seeing my house like this just makes me sad'

Read on www.bbc.com
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
"Never Ever Say It's 'Quiet'": People Are Sharing The Unwritten Rules They Follow At Work, And It's A Fascinating Look Inside Different Professions
"If you see someone you know in public, whether they're a client or another working girl, you pretend like you don't know them."
The Offspring survive SUV fire while traveling to show: 'Pretty much everything else was destroyed'
While on a mini-tour of Canada promoting their latest album, 2021’s Let The Bad Times Roll, The Offspring ran into a bit of car trouble and had to watch half of their crew’s belongings burn to a crisp on the side of the freeway.
Islington: Flooding in north London as water main bursts
Two adults and two children have been rescued by firefighters after a burst water main left part of north London under several feet of water. The broken main on the corner of Hornsey Road and Tollington Road in Islington caused floods of up to 4ft (1.2m) and created two sinkholes.
Truro faulty lift 'traps' woman at home for 'weeks'
A woman says she has been virtually trapped in her home since April because of a faulty lift. Camilla Kjaernet, from Truro, relies on a wheelchair, but she says she has not been able to leave her flat because the lift in her block keeps breaking down. She says delays...
