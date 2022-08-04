Read on www.bbc.com
Catch up: Commonwealth Games - diving
Get Involved - your Commonwealth Games memories & pictures. As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, let's hear your memories of Birmingham 2022. And do send in any pictures of your time watching sports at the Games - or even following the action at home. For those of you in...
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
Stockport blood bike stolen while volunteer on shift
A motorbike used to transport donated blood and medicine for the NHS has been stolen while it was in use. The so-called blood bike was taken from outside a home on Houldsworths Street in Reddish, Stockport, in the early hours of Friday. It was later found badly damaged, leaving Manchester...
Wolverhampton chop shop linked to dozens of car thefts
A "major chop shop" discovered in Wolverhampton could be linked to the thefts of dozens of vehicles, West Midlands Police has said. The force said it found parts, including engines, from stolen cars and motorbikes when it searched a unit at Central Trading Estate on 27 July. No arrests have...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
Oldham crash: Boy, 5, hit by off-road bike on playing fields
A five-year-old boy will need surgery after being knocked down by an off-road bike while playing football. The child suffered leg and lip injuries after being hit by the bike on playing fields on Kings Road in Oldham on Thursday evening, police said. A 17-year-old was arrested and later released...
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
Jordan Moray: Family hikes for hours searching for missing son
"Come home, everything will be fine, we love you millions. Come home." Jordan Moray went missing from his flat in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in July 2019 with his game console still running. Now his mother, Debbie Moray, has spoken of how the family goes hiking for hours searching for...
The lockdown side-hustles that turned into full-time businesses
When the pandemic took hold in 2020, many people who had lost work or been put on furlough started their own businesses as a way to make ends meet. For some of these lockdown entrepreneurs, those companies have now become their day job and main source of income. Delivering groceries...
Islington: Flooding in north London as water main bursts
Two adults and two children have been rescued by firefighters after a burst water main left part of north London under several feet of water. The broken main on the corner of Hornsey Road and Tollington Road in Islington caused floods of up to 4ft (1.2m) and created two sinkholes.
Owami Davies: Fifth arrest over missing student nurse
Detectives have arrested a fifth man in the case of a missing student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, who was studying at King's College London, was recorded on CCTV in the company of a man on 7 July - the day she was last seen. Four men previously arrested in connection...
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Convicted murderer fails to return to Leyhill prison
Police have appealed for the public's help in tracking down a convicted murderer. Terry Game, 50, left Leyhill Prison in South Gloucestershire on a temporary licence on Thursday morning and has not returned. Avon and Somerset Police said he has breached the conditions of his licence and is now being...
Leandro Lo: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion shot in São Paulo club
One of Brazil's greatest Jiu-Jitsu champions of all time, Leandro Lo, has been declared brain dead after being shot in the head in a São Paulo club. Lo was one of the most successful Jiu-Jitsu athletes of all time, having won the World Championships eight times. Witnesses said Lo...
Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence
Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
Ed Slater: Former Gloucester lock 'takes each day as it comes' after MND diagnosis
When Gloucester lock Ed Slater started feeling muscle twitches in his arm 11 months ago he did not think a great deal of it until it continued happening 24/7. Slater, 34, had felt twitches like these before and his strength had initially not been affected, so it was two or three months before he told anyone.
