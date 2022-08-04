Read on www.wdayradionow.com
AAA: Average gas price in North Dakota just above $4.00
(Bismarck, ND) -- AAA is sharing what North Dakotan's can expect to pay at the average pump across the state for a gallon of gas. AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular in North Dakota is $4.001, which is 17 cents lower than a week ago, and 65 cents lower than a month ago. North Dakota's largest cities all have an average price below $4 per gallon. Grand Forks sees an average of $3.85 per gallon, Minot has an average of $3.95, and Bismarck and Fargo share the same price of $3.98 per gallon. The national average is $4.08 per gallon of regular gas.
Clay County pesticide collection process to begin in late August
(Clay County, MN) -- Empty agricultural pesticide containers will be collected at the Clay County Landfill in Hawley Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th from 8:30am- 4:00pm each day. Officials say the containers must be triple rinsed, caps and labels must be removed, you must string the containers on...
Minnesota Public Utility Commission nearing final decision regarding $660-million dollar gas billl
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota regulators are set to make a final decision on how the costs for the February 2021 storms will be allocated. Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is wrapping up an investigation into the 660-million dollars in gas bills that stemmed from the storms. The Public Utuility Commission heard arguments yesterday on what costs should be allowed, with State Attorney General Keith Ellison asserting the utility companies mishandled the gas cost crisis, and companies saying the pricing crisis caused by the storm increased the rates significantly.
Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer
(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
West Fargo Fire Department invites public to input session for strategic plan
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is hosting a public stakeholder meeting, and you are invited. The meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th inside the Lt. Adam Gustafson East Training Room as West Fargo City Hall.. The purpose of this meeting is to gather community feedback on the department’s functions and programs. This information will inform a new strategic plan that is built around the community.
Fargo School Board to consider rescinding pledge of allegiance at open of meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- The Pledge of Allegiance recited at the beginning for Fargo School Board meetings could be a thing of the past after the next meeting. Board member Seth Holden recently asked the Governance Committee to discuss adding an agenda item to a board meeting on the pledge, which has been recited since the April 12th board meeting after former board member David Paulson pushed to get the issue into discussion. Now, at the August 9th school board meeting, that could be reversed.
Fargo Police Department to host Academy Graduation and Swearing in Ceremony Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department will celebrate the graduation of nearly two dozen recruits from the most recent Fargo Police Academy. The Graduation ceremony will take place at 10 a.m in the City Commission Chambers located within Fargo City Hall. Immediately following the graduation ceremony, a swearing in ceremony will take place for 15 graduates who are joining Fargo's Police Department. New officers will then begin patrol training following the two ceremonies.
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
Fargo Police investigating pair of weekend shootings
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio they are looking into a pair of shootings that took place over the weekend. The first happened at about 12:14 a.m. early Saturday morning in the 3300 block of 35th avenue south. Authorities say they responded to a report of someone being shot, but the victim had been taken by private vehicle to an area hospital before they arrived. The victim, a 39-year-old man, was treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the arm.
