Craven County non-profit welcomes new leadership

WITN
School supply drive for Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
WITN
Last day for input on Eastern Carolina town’s public safety plans
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Winterville is inviting public input on the design of its bicyclist and pedestrian safety skills Traffic Garden at Hillcrest Park. Working in partnership with BikeWalk NC, AARP, Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation, ECU Health, and other community groups, the Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will establish a permanent resource for bicyclists and pedestrians to learn about road safety in a protected environment.
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
WITN
Kinston Gives Back event benefits kids with cancer
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People in Kinston came out in large numbers for the Kinston Gives Back event on Sunday. “I knew that the families needed some help and if anybody’s ever had a family that had cancer, it’s not just one person it’s the whole family that it hurts,” said founder Brooke Jones. “I just wanted to help them out.”
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
WITN
Amid U.S. job growth, Eastern Carolina organization helps residents find work
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United States has regained all the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic after adding 528 thousand new jobs. “It is still a job seekers market right now and there seems to be plenty of opportunities,” Larry Donley, NC Works director of regional operations said.
WITN
Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
WITN
Carteret County roads closed for repairs
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A section of US-70 will be closed this week in Beaufort. Crews will work on Live Oak Street North of North Harbor Drive which will take place Monday through Thursday. Crews will be replacing the pipes under the pavement to improve water flow. Drivers are asked...
WITN
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The health of the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to improve after he was injured in a devastating motorcycle crash in June. Carnie Hedgepeth, who turned 48 this week, was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last Thursday. The emergency services director...
carolinacoastonline.com
Five Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority Board of Directors resign in letter to county commissioners
BEAUFORT - Five members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction." Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret...
jocoreport.com
Eye Doctor Seeks Rehearing Of Case Challenging N.C. Certificate Of Need
A New Bern eye surgeon is asking the N.C. Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision rejecting his challenge of state certificate-of-need requirements. A petition filed Monday asks for a rehearing of Dr. Jay Singleton’s case. A unanimous three-judge Appeals Court panel dismissed Singleton’s lawsuit on June 21.
WITN
Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to West Coast murder case
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder out of Los Angeles was captured in the East by Nash County deputies. During a traffic stop in Kings Way Mobile Home Park in Rocky Mount for traffic violations, Jalon Dickens ran from deputies and was able to evade arrest.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity couple donates harpsichord to Tryon Palace
Ernest (Ernie) Miller and his wife Sandra Shulinoff Miller, of Chocowinity, donated a harpsichord to Tryon Palace in New Bern on Friday, July 22. It is a single manual harpsichord based on a 17th century design. Miller’s harpsichord replaces one previously used by the historic site used during the Candlelight...
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
neusenews.com
New pharmacy opening in Kinston
We are excited to announce Kinston Community Health Center is expanding services to better serve the community. The new addition will be Kinston Community Pharmacy, the pharmacy will open for business on August 8th. The new pharmacy will be located at 324 N Queen St. Suite A in Kinston North Carolina. Our hours of operations will be Monday - Friday 9:00am to 6:00pm.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 3, 4 & 5
Thomas May, 72, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Phillip Fulcher, Atlantic. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away...
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro OKs downtown dock expansion; commission passes motion with 3-2 vote
SWANSBORO - The future of a proposed dock expansion in the heart of the Swansboro waterfront was advanced Thursday evening, Aug. 4 during a special meeting of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Committee. After an hour-long session concerning dock at White Oak River-front business Bake Bottle Brew, the motion to award...
Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley
A procession for fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman moved his body from Greenville to its final resting place in Dudley.
