"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection
Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
Good Samaritan, 67, struck while tending to crash near Queens home, police say
RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A 67-year-old woman was struck by a car early Sunday morning while checking on people involved in a car accident near her Queens home, police said. The good Samaritan had left her home to check on the crash in front of 125-11 103rd Ave. in Richmond Hill around 12:20 a.m., […]
Group of 8 steal $2.5K+ worth of electronics from LI Walmart, suspects sought
Eight people are wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in products from a Long Island Walmart and threatening a store employee with a stun gun, authorities said Saturday.
VIDEO: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash
UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash off Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig weaving back and forth in front of them when it barreled off the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
Police search for man who beat commuter who bumped into him at Queens subway station
Police are searching for a man who badly beat a 37-year-old man for bumping into him at a Queens subway station. The victim bumped into the attacker while walking down the stairs at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station.
Woman, 67, in critical condition after struck by SUV on Queens street
A 67-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by an SUV while walking in Queens on Saturday night, police said.
Police: Duo stole car in Lake Grove while it was charging
Justin Frare, 32, and Christopher Danielo, 32, demanded money, sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the car.
Woman riding scooter on Manhattan parkway dead after fatal crash
A woman who was riding a scooter on a Manhattan parkway died after crashing into a divider Saturday night, authorities said.
LI man, 28, arrested for smashing the windows of 25 cars with a brick
A 28-year-old man was arrested for going on a car window smashing spree with a brick in East Meadow on Thursday, according to police. Tejinder Signh, 28, allegedly damaged 25 vehicles before officers arrested him.
News 12
Fire forces evacuation of Bayview Avenue apartment building; no injuries
A fire broke out in a bedroom in apartment 7C at 3178 Bayview Ave. in Brooklyn Sunday morning forcing residents to evacuate. Some residents tell News 12 they woke up to the smell of smoke. When firefighters arrived, they had a difficult time getting into the apartment. Once they were...
Man accused of smashing car windows in East Meadow arraigned, released with electronic monitoring anklet
According to court documents, Singh admitted to the crimes and told a detective, "I just grabbed some bricks and started breaking things."
Woman in critical following Brooklyn hit-and-run; man dies in separate crash, cops say
A Brooklyn woman was in critical condition Saturday after she was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, cops said. The 34-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush about 4:30 a.m. when the grey or silver SUV slammed into her. The vehicle sped off without stopping, police said. First responders found the woman sprawled out on the ground with a ...
Motorcyclist run over by flatbed truck after falling on Brooklyn street
The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a man fell off his motorcycle and was run over by a flatbed truck on a Brooklyn street Thursday morning.
Two men arrested for stealing car from Smith Haven Mall parking lot
Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Aug 6 after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim’s vehicle.
Man, woman die after fall from Bronx building, police say
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two people died after falling from a six-story building in the Bronx Saturday morning, authorities said. A 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found unconscious and unresponsive in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South in Morris Park at around 9:17 a.m., police […]
NBC New York
Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say
An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
Dog Sitter Charged After Leaving Labrador, Poodle In Locked Car In Manorville, Police Say
A woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving two dogs inside a locked car on Long Island. Suffolk County Police arrested Maria Chojnncka, age 60, following the incident that occurred Thursday, Aug. 4, in a parking lot in Manorville. Officers were called to the lot, located near County Road 111...
queenoftheclick.com
18-Wheeler Crashed Into the Overpass on Belt
Around 7:30 pm, this semi-truck crashed into the overpass on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn. See the videos here. The side and back were torn off of the truck, which was carrying supplies. It’s good that there wasn’t more stuff or it would have been all over the highway.
LI driver arrested after hitting boy on bike, fleeing scene: police
The boy was crossing Mill Road at Roosevelt Avenue in Valley Stream around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a gray Honda Accord traveling up Mill Road.
2 suspects wanted for stealing wallets, cash from unlocked cars in Suffolk
Police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the people responsible for stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars in June.
