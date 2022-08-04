ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

VIDEO: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash off Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig weaving back and forth in front of them when it barreled off the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Stream, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Valley Stream, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Accident#Air Lifted#Hospital#The Fifth Squad#Assault 2nd Degree#First District Court
Daily News

Woman in critical following Brooklyn hit-and-run; man dies in separate crash, cops say

A Brooklyn woman was in critical condition Saturday after she was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, cops said. The 34-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush about 4:30 a.m. when the grey or silver SUV slammed into her. The vehicle sped off without stopping, police said. First responders found the woman sprawled out on the ground with a ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TBR News Media

Two men arrested for stealing car from Smith Haven Mall parking lot

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Aug 6 after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim’s vehicle.
LAKE GROVE, NY
PIX11

Man, woman die after fall from Bronx building, police say

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two people died after falling from a six-story building in the Bronx Saturday morning, authorities said. A 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found unconscious and unresponsive in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South in Morris Park at around 9:17 a.m., police […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say

An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

18-Wheeler Crashed Into the Overpass on Belt

Around 7:30 pm, this semi-truck crashed into the overpass on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn. See the videos here. The side and back were torn off of the truck, which was carrying supplies. It’s good that there wasn’t more stuff or it would have been all over the highway.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy