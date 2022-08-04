Pence: Kleefisch the most ‘proven conservative’ for Wisconsin governor

Read on captimes.com
Opinion | Wisconsin Democrats lose their Primary
One way to avoid false accusations of voter fraud is to do what Wisconsin Democrats did: end an election prematurely. What was scheduled to be the Democratic Senate primary on Aug. 9 was made moot by a festival of group hugs by three of the top Democratic candidates vying to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel dubbed the primary collapse “72 hours of shock and awe.”
State Debate: Everything from pipe bombs to Miller beer in today's commentary
Citing the recent incident in a small Wisconsin community where a man was arrested when he suggested he had a pipe bomb to throw into a crowd at a local festival, the Eau Claire Leader Telegram reminds readers that if they see something, say something. Authorities say a single witness did say something, which helped lead to the man's apprehension.
A few things to know about Wisconsin's primary election
Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will determine which candidates will compete in the Nov. 8 general election in races up and down the ballot — from county sheriff to governor, from state representative to U.S. senator. Here are a few things to know. When can I vote?. Polls are open...
Letter | We deserved a vote on Senate Dem candidates
Dear Editor: I find Spencer Black's column calling for us to unite behind Mandela Barnes and several similar pieces premature and an insult to voters’ intelligence. What is the purpose of uniting behind a candidate, well-qualified or not, when the process of actually voting for our preference has been nullified? Like it or not, the party leadership decided the candidate. The unity is forced and the harmony coerced. Disagree and the reply will be, “Do you prefer Ron Johnson?”
Q&A: Michael Cotey wants every Wisconsin theater to try something new
Theater artist Michael Cotey is in the midst of a few firsts. He just started a new position, leading a first-time festival, all of premieres — new plays never seen before, at least not fully staged. World Premiere Wisconsin, a rolling festival of staged plays, readings and workshops set...
From brats to dessert, Wisconsin State Fair food sticks with you
I’ve eaten weird foods at the Wisconsin State Fair for several years now, but this year may have been a personal best. Every single thing I ate there Friday was on a stick. Well, except for the coffee. But I have every confidence that the food innovators at the fair will figure out a way to put a latte on a stick in the next few years.
