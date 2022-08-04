Pence: Kleefisch the most ‘proven conservative’ for Wisconsin governor

Dear Editor: I find Spencer Black's column calling for us to unite behind Mandela Barnes and several similar pieces premature and an insult to voters’ intelligence. What is the purpose of uniting behind a candidate, well-qualified or not, when the process of actually voting for our preference has been nullified? Like it or not, the party leadership decided the candidate. The unity is forced and the harmony coerced. Disagree and the reply will be, “Do you prefer Ron Johnson?”

