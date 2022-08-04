ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

National Grid: Crane operator killed in incident at Mid River Marina

 4 days ago
News 4 Buffalo

Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
BUFFALO, NY
Tonawanda, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Tonawanda, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Crane operator killed in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Electrify Buffalo to be held next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of National Drive Electric Week in September, Western New Yorkers will have a chance to learn about electric vehicles hands-on. On September 24, an event partly-sponsored by National Grid called Electrify Buffalo 2.0 will be held for residents to be able to demo electric vehicles, meet electric vehicle owners […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Delaware Avenue has stripes again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After weeks of chaos on one of Buffalo's busiest thoroughfares, Delaware Avenue is finally striped. There's now one lane in each direction and a middle turn lane, along with new bike lanes and marked pedestrian crossings. Earlier this summer, crews completely repaved the stretch from North...
BUFFALO, NY
#National Grid#Accident
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with DWI after rear-ending Tonawanda Police vehicle

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with DWI, among other things, after his vehicle reportedly rear-ended a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle around 5 a.m. Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Delaware Street and Delton Street, as the police vehicle was stopped at a red light, according to CTPD. […]
TONAWANDA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

19-Year-Old Fredonia Man Charged with DWI in Stockton Crash

A Fredonia man is facing charges following an investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ellery-Centralia Road just after 1:30 AM and found that the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old David Hahn, was allegedly intoxicated. Hahn was taken into custody and charged with DWI and driving a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was later released with tickets for Stockton Town Court.
STOCKTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

South Dayton residents asked to reduce water usage

DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of South Dayton has announced that, effective immediately, residents are asked to restrict water usage due to reduced production from existing wells. The restrictions come as the village is installing a new well as part of a water system improvement project, which will increase water production in South Dayton. […]
DAYTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Missing 86-year-old woman in Amherst found

AMHERST, N.Y. — An 86-year-old woman from Amherst that was reported missing has been located. Police thank the public in their assistance in finding her. Leona Ordway was last seen at 1:03 p.m. Sunday around Hopkins and Klein roads in Amherst. A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was later issued for Ordway, who has dementia. That Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was canceled just after 1:00 a.m. Monday.
AMHERST, NY
WIVB

Two shot, one dead on W. Utica St. Thursday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a Thursday night shooting on West Utica Street. The shots rang out just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street, according to Buffalo Police. Two men were shot, the 41-year-old died at the scene, and...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Thousands of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

History Museum holds antique car show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wheels were spinning at the Buffalo History Museum on Sunday for an antique car show. The event was promoting cars that were made right here in Buffalo. On display were Ford’s, Chevy’s, Buffalo-made firetrucks and even the historic Buffalo-based automobile company ‘Playboy’, which was a one-seated row convertible. “People don’t know […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Floor and Decor Outlets will build first Upstate store at Thruway Mall

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Floor and Décor Outlets of America Inc. selected a Cheektowaga site for its first Upstate retail outlet. The Atlanta-based home décor and improvement retailer will construct a 79,740-square-foot store within the footprint of the Thruway Mall. The $25 million project will be reviewed Aug 11 by the Cheektowaga Planning Board and is one of more than $74 million worth of projects on the town agenda.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

