National Grid: Crane operator killed in incident at Mid River Marina

Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
BPD investigating shooting on Niagara Street
Buffalo police were called to the 900 block of Niagara Street around 5:50 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
Abandoned Battaglia Demolition building to be demolished Monday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After years of fighting, residents living in Buffalo's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood are one step closer to the end of an era as the city is set to finally demolish the long-standing Battaglia Demolition building early Monday morning. The building, which was partially destroyed by a fire last...
Tonawanda Starbucks workers walk out in protest a shift supervisor's firing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Starbucks workers in Tonawanda walked out in protest for a second straight day after a shift supervisor was fired. A video of the walkout had more than 1.5 million views on social media as of Saturday night. Sam Amato worked with the company for 13 years....
Crane operator killed in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
Electrify Buffalo to be held next month
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of National Drive Electric Week in September, Western New Yorkers will have a chance to learn about electric vehicles hands-on. On September 24, an event partly-sponsored by National Grid called Electrify Buffalo 2.0 will be held for residents to be able to demo electric vehicles, meet electric vehicle owners […]
Owner of Mid River Marina dead after crane accident in Town of Tonawanda
A spokesperson from National Grid said a crane operator, not connected to National Grid, died after hitting power lines.
Delaware Avenue has stripes again
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After weeks of chaos on one of Buffalo's busiest thoroughfares, Delaware Avenue is finally striped. There's now one lane in each direction and a middle turn lane, along with new bike lanes and marked pedestrian crossings. Earlier this summer, crews completely repaved the stretch from North...
Man charged with DWI after rear-ending Tonawanda Police vehicle
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with DWI, among other things, after his vehicle reportedly rear-ended a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle around 5 a.m. Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Delaware Street and Delton Street, as the police vehicle was stopped at a red light, according to CTPD. […]
chautauquatoday.com
19-Year-Old Fredonia Man Charged with DWI in Stockton Crash
A Fredonia man is facing charges following an investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ellery-Centralia Road just after 1:30 AM and found that the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old David Hahn, was allegedly intoxicated. Hahn was taken into custody and charged with DWI and driving a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was later released with tickets for Stockton Town Court.
South Dayton residents asked to reduce water usage
DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of South Dayton has announced that, effective immediately, residents are asked to restrict water usage due to reduced production from existing wells. The restrictions come as the village is installing a new well as part of a water system improvement project, which will increase water production in South Dayton. […]
Heat Advisory expires for parts of Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday was certainly hot but not hot enough to warrant any advisories from the National Weather Service. Well, that's about the change with new advisories issued for parts of Western New York today. A Heat Advisory had been issued for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from...
Missing 86-year-old woman in Amherst found
AMHERST, N.Y. — An 86-year-old woman from Amherst that was reported missing has been located. Police thank the public in their assistance in finding her. Leona Ordway was last seen at 1:03 p.m. Sunday around Hopkins and Klein roads in Amherst. A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was later issued for Ordway, who has dementia. That Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was canceled just after 1:00 a.m. Monday.
WIVB
Advisory for Olcott Beach has been rescinded by Niagara County
OLCOTT, N.Y. — Olcott Beach in Niagara County has reopened for people who want to swim. Niagara County Department of Health workers sampled water on Friday, and the results showed the water quality is once again suitable for swimmers. The health department said the water will be monitored closely,...
2 The Outdoors: Damage to New York's trees starting to take its toll
SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — Beech Leaf Disease was first discovered in Ohio in 2012. It spread quickly throughout the Northeast, arriving in WNY in Chautauqua County in 2018, and Erie County in 2019. It affects all species of Beech trees, which are common in New York State. Tom Anderson,...
WGRZ TV
Thousands of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
History Museum holds antique car show
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wheels were spinning at the Buffalo History Museum on Sunday for an antique car show. The event was promoting cars that were made right here in Buffalo. On display were Ford’s, Chevy’s, Buffalo-made firetrucks and even the historic Buffalo-based automobile company ‘Playboy’, which was a one-seated row convertible. “People don’t know […]
Floor and Decor Outlets will build first Upstate store at Thruway Mall
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Floor and Décor Outlets of America Inc. selected a Cheektowaga site for its first Upstate retail outlet. The Atlanta-based home décor and improvement retailer will construct a 79,740-square-foot store within the footprint of the Thruway Mall. The $25 million project will be reviewed Aug 11 by the Cheektowaga Planning Board and is one of more than $74 million worth of projects on the town agenda.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
