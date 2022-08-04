Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?

Read on www.kazu.org
Related
Indiana state representative proposed bill to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs in light of abortion ban
State Representative John L. Bartlett argued that banning erectile dysfunction drugs will put the onus of pregnancy onto men.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Arizona Just Made Removing VIN Plates Legal
Your average person would assume the only reason anyone would want to remove a VIN plate from a car would be to commit fraud. That might explain why so many states have laws on the books criminalizing the activity, accompanied by harsh penalties. Arizona used to make it a felony across the board. Then H.B. 2480 passed the state legislature and Governor Doug Ducey signed it into law, creating a legal loophole.
Nessel seeks special prosecutor for DePerno, 8 others in 2020 election conspiracy investigation
The presumptive Republican nominee for Michigan Attorney General may become the subject of a special prosecutor as part of an ongoing investigation into whether third parties gained unauthorized access to, and then tampered with, election equipment and data after the 2020 election. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, has petitioned the […] The post Nessel seeks special prosecutor for DePerno, 8 others in 2020 election conspiracy investigation appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Comments / 0