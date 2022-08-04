ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Wrong-Way Hempstead Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFceC_0h4TXxHs00
The Northern State Parkway Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a wrong-way crash on the Northern State Parkway.

It happened just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Hempstead.

While a Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, it sideswiped a Toyota west of Exit 35, state police said. There were no reports of any injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Equinox, Travis Kyles, age 35, of Las Vegas, Nevada, refused a blood test and was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.

Kyles was transported to Nassau County Detention and was arraigned at Nassau County First District Court on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Investigators found that a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hempstead, NY
State
Nevada State
Daily Voice

Bayville Man Accused Of Shining Laser Pointer At Helicopter In Jericho

A 32-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said he shined a laser pointer at a helicopter, interfering with the pilot's ability to operate the aircraft. A Nassau County Police Helicopter was canvassing an area in Jericho at about 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, when Lance Lee, of Bayville, pointed a green laser pointer at the aircraft, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impaired Driving#Las Vegas
Daily Voice

Sudden Death Of Passaic Police Officer Shakes Community

He was a local boy made good, one who served the community proudly. That's why the death of Passaic Police Officer Ralph Merced wasn't only sudden. Merced (Badge #339) died early Sunday, Aug. 7. He was 42 years old. His heartbroken mother, Iris, called her son's death "senseless." "I will...
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Linden Nightclub Shooting Injures Three Victims

An argument that started inside of a Linden nightclub over the weekend ended in the shooting of three individuals, leaving two seriously injured, authorities said. A man involved went to his car during the argument at Menga Lounge on St. George's Avenue around 2:05 a.m. and returned with a gun, before firing several shots through the door into the vestibule on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden police said.
LINDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Harm to Jake's 58 Casino Employees

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for threatening mass harm at an Islandia casino last week. Joshua Hurt wrote a comment on a travel website on July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm At Islandia Hotel

A man has been accused of threatening mass harm at a Long Island hotel. Joshua Hurt, age 28, of Wheatley Heights, wrote a comment on a travel website on Saturday, July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located in Islandia at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Reckless Long Island Man Put Helicopter Pilot in Danger: Police

A man accused of endangering a helicopter pilot flying over Long Island was arrested Saturday night, police said. The 32-year-old Bayville man allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at the aircraft flying over Jericho around 11 p.m. "interfering with the pilot's ability" to fly, police said. But officials said the...
BAYVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

One Killed In Crash On Hudson Valley Roadway

Updated story: ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Hudson ValleyOne person was killed in a crash on a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley.It happened in Rockland County around noontime Saturday, Aug. 6 in New City in the area of Little Tor Road between Tor Terrace and Morland Road…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
332K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy