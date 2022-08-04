Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Wrong-Way Hempstead Crash

The Northern State Parkway Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a wrong-way crash on the Northern State Parkway.

It happened just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Hempstead.

While a Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, it sideswiped a Toyota west of Exit 35, state police said. There were no reports of any injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Equinox, Travis Kyles, age 35, of Las Vegas, Nevada, refused a blood test and was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.

Kyles was transported to Nassau County Detention and was arraigned at Nassau County First District Court on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

