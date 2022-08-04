ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres

By Alex Butler
 4 days ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Drury needed one pitch to make a huge impact in front of his new San Diego Padres teammates. The designated hitter, who was traded this week, smacked the offering to left field for his second career grand slam.

Drury's 402-foot homer occured in the first inning of a 9-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. The designated hitter went 1 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored in his Padres debut.

"I was just running on adrenaline," Drury, who joined the Padres on Tuesday in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds, told reporters. "The fans were incredible.

"First at-bat, bases loaded, I was just running on pure adrenaline. I'm really excited to be here."

Padres starter Blake Snell retired the Rockies in order to lead off the first. Rockies starter Chad Kuhl forced a pop up from left fielder Jurickson Profar to lead off the bottom of the inning. Outfielder Juan Soto, who also joined the Padres this week in a trade, took a walk in the next exchange.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado followed with a double to center. Kuhl then issued a walk to first baseman Josh Bell, who joined the Padres in the Soto trade, to load the bases.

The Rockies starter then hit second baseman Jake Cronenworth with a pitch, which gave the Padres a 1-0 lead and kept the bases loaded.

Drury then stepped into the batter's box. Kuhl tossed in an 85.8-mph slider. The Padres newcomer reached down in the zone to connect with the outside offering, launching it over the left field wall and into a crowd of screaming fans.

The blast traveled 100 mph off his bat and hovered just 75 feet above the field on its way over the fence, according to Statcast.

Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon drove in his team's lone run with a sacrifice fly RBI in the top of the third. Padres center fielder Trent Grisham pushed the lead back to five runs with an RBI double in the fourth.

Machado and Cronenworth each homered in the fifth for the final runs of the game. Machado's solo shot traveled 389 feet. Cronenworth launched a 363-foot, two-run shot off Cronenworth.

Snell allowed four hits and one run, with nine strikeouts, over six innings to earn a win and move to 4-5 this season. Kuhl allowed eight hits and nine runs in five innings to drop to 6-7.

Machado went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cronenworth went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.Soto went 1 for 3 with two walks and a run scored in his Padres debut.

The Padres (61-46) will host the Rockies (46-51) in the final game of the series at 4:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Petco Park.

Yardbarker

Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis

"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Rays pitching coach injured on visit to mound

DETROIT (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays already have 15 players on the injured list. Now pitching coach Kyle Snyder might be on the shelf, too. Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit ace Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. The 44-year-old Snyder had to return to the dugout, and manager Kevin Cash went out to speak with McClanahan instead. “He pulled a calf muscle — pulled it, strained it, popped it — we haven’t gotten the final injury report yet,” Cash said. “I had to step up.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Mariners add a free agent: Tucker, the clubhouse dog

SEATTLE -- The Trade Deadline may have passed, but that didn’t stop the Mariners from making a major roster addition for their late-summer playoff push. The team on Saturday revealed that it adopted a clubhouse dog named Tucker, a 4-year-old mixed Labrador that will be a regular denizen at T-Mobile Park and for occasional road games.
SEATTLE, WA
