EchoStar: Q2 Earnings Insights

EchoStar SATS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EchoStar missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was down $518 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 4.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EchoStar's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.36 0.39 0.34 0.07

EPS Actual 1.06 -0.27 0.38 0.41

Revenue Estimate 482.15M 507.60M 493.85M 479.20M

Revenue Actual 501.53M 498.64M 504.66M 499.83M

To track all earnings releases for EchoStar visit their earnings calendar here.

