NBC Connecticut

Heat Wave Enters Day 7

Today will mark the seventh day in a row of 90-plus-degree temperatures across interior Connecticut. Along with the heat, high humidity will continue with dew point temperatures that will remain in the low-70s. The "feels-like" temps will be close to 100 for this afternoon. A heat advisory continues for the entire state until Tuesday evening.
NBC Connecticut

The Heat Wave Enters Day 6 Across Connecticut

The heat wave that began on Tuesday will continue for day number 6 today. A heat advisory continues today with "feels-like" temperatures reaching the upper 90s to lower 100s this afternoon. The high temperature at Windsor Locks reached 95 degrees on Saturday. That tied the record high of 95 set...
NBC Connecticut

Essential Connecticut Workers Can Apply for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new website for applications up and running on Friday. Workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less to be eligible. The $30 million...
