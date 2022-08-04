ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier Historical Society celebrates 1834 Law Library building re-dedication

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ov01X_0h4TWlTX00

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, the 1834 Supreme Court of Appeals of Virginia Law Library and Study building was rededicated as a Public Museum under the auspices of the Greenbrier Historical Society. In a ceremony held on the 191st anniversary of the first Lewisburg session of the Supreme Court of Appeals of Virginia, a small group of invited guests toured exhibits and listened to the speakers.

Al Emch, Vice President of the Greenbrier Historical Society, was master of ceremonies and recognized the role that various guests had played in making this wonderful event happen. He noted that the Greenbrier Historical Society welcomes the role of caretaker of this “grand old lady” as she retires into more gentle service. Janice Cooley, President of the Greenbrier Historical Society, welcomed everyone and said, “This building represents another step of GHS toward fulfilling our mission to preserve, protect, and present the diverse history of the Greenbrier Valley.”

Emch stated that the building was specifically built to serve the Supreme Court of Appeals of Virginia while meeting in Lewisburg to handle all appellate cases arising west of the Blue Ridge mountains. Both 11th Judicial Circuit Judges, Jennifer Dent and Robert Richardson, were present, as were William T. “Bob” Wilson, Esq. representing the Virginia State Bar and Ben Mishoe, Esq., President of the West Virginia State Bar. Clifford Gillilan, a member of the local Masonic Lodge # 49, the oldest west of the Allegheny Mountains, represented the era when the Masons owned the building. Mary Lindquist, PHD, a graduate of Greenbrier College for Women and daughter of Dr. John D. Montgomery, a former president of that college, represented the years when several educational institutions, concluding with Greenbrier College for Women, utilized the building. Through the efforts of Houston B. Moore, the structure was transferred to the “town” of Lewisburg and renovated into a Library and Museum. Its life as a public library was represented by Ann Farr, Librarian, Greenbrier County Public Library, and Marty McMillan, Trustee. It then served as the Library for the New River Community and Technical College whose President, Dr. Bonnie Copenhaver, was in attendance, before being leased to the Greenbrier Historical Society this spring.

Others in attendance whose support has been or will be critical to the restoration of the building were Paul Lindquist, President of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia; Todd Gunter representing Senator Capito; Ben Spurlock representing Senator Manchin; Kim McMillion representing Congresswoman Miller; Senator Stephen Baldwin; Commissioner Lowell Rose; John Tuggle, Executive Director, Region IV Planning and Development Commission; Angus Peyton representing the James F. B. Peyton Fund; “Tip’ Richmond representing the Telford Foundation; and many others. The full cooperation of Mayor Beverly White and City Manager Misty Hill of the City of Lewisburg was acknowledged.

The keynote speaker was the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, John A. Hutchinson, who recognized the historic nature of the occasion. He stated that this building was built to serve the Supreme Court of Appeals of Virginia in an acknowledgement by Virginia lawmakers in 1831 that “access to justice” had been lacking west of the mountains—most of which is now West Virginia. Even though distance has been somewhat conquered by modern travel and much other progress has been made, access to justice continues to be a challenge to the court system.

In a serendipitous happening, Joe Preston from Texas, after having read the GHS Newsletter announcing the acquisition of the library, had recently called to say that he was a descendant of Samuel Price and wanted to donate Mr. Price’s law books. Mr. Price was a prominent Lewisburg attorney who served as Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, president of the 1872 Constitutional Convention of West Virginia, and U. S. Senator for West Virginia, among other accomplishments. Joe and Susan Preston were present at the re-dedication and were recognized for their marvelous gift of 111 beautiful volumes, 104 of which date between 1787 and 1864. All are now proudly on display in this historic building, now open as a Public Museum.

Emch said, “We pledge to use this building, and the 1835 Enslaved Quarters building next to it, to educate the public about the wonderful history they have to share.” Exact open hours have not yet been set and will be changed as renovations start. Please visit the North House Museum across the street to arrange your tour.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Athens-Concord Town Social pre-view

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Event organizers are gearing up for the annual Athens-Concord Town Social, back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “We are all thrilled to finally come back together for this time-honored tradition,” says Dr. Sarah Beasley, chair of the Town Social Committee and Dean of Students at CU. “This event has something for community members of every age, and it’s a great way to introduce new students to our town, so make plans to spend the afternoon in Athens!”
ATHENS, WV
Lootpress

The Predator decends upon Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles brought the latest in a series of high-profile stars to their Oak Hill location on Saturday in the form of actor, stuntman, artist, and athlete Brian A. Prince. Prince’s expansive resume includes roles in The Walking Dead, Black Panther,...
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Just For Kids, Inc. is gearing up for its eleventh year golf tournament

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Just For Kids, Inc. is hosting our annual golf tournament on Friday, August 19t at Glade Springs Resort, Woodhaven Course. Now in its eleventh year, the Golf Classic is a major fundraiser for our child advocacy center. The event is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the work of our child advocacy center, enjoy a beautiful golf course and bolster the efforts of Just For Kids in reducing trauma and raising awareness about child sexual abuse in Southern West Virginia.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Greenbrier County, WV
Society
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Boil water advisory lifted for Pebblestone Drive, other area

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for the Pebblestone Drive area. The precautionary advisory was issued on Wednesday due to a broken main line, and pertained to Pebblestone Drive, Riverstone Court, Cobblestone Lane, Lava Lane, Moonstone Circle, Flintstone Lane, Cornerstone Drive and 599 Stovers Fork Road.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Boil water advisory lifted for Valley Road area

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a precautionary boil water advisory in the Valley Road area. The precautionary advisory was issued on Wednesday due to a broken main line and pertained to 329 through 429 Valley Road. Testing has confirmed that the water in these areas...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Greenbrier County Schools to offer all students free breakfast and lunch this school year

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Greenbrier County Schools will offer all students complimentary breakfast and lunch meals. Greenbrier County Schools announced on Facebook that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch each day of the 2022-2023 school year. This is being provided through the Community Eligibility Provision. Additionally,...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Mcmillan
Lootpress

Accidental shooting leaves one injured in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An individual was airlifted in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the Gatewood Rd area regarding an accidental firearm discharge that left one individual with non-life threatening injuries. This individual was transported by Air Evac to Charleston Area Medical Center for his injuries.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mine explosions took heavy tolls on miners

“Oh, it was bad. The bodies of the victims were blown up unmercifully. I never did get over the memory, little children running up and asking if it was their daddy we were bringing out, women crying and screaming for their husbands. It was hard on your nerves.” Troy Phillips, rescuer, 1914 Eccles mine disaster.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Commission Recap: Employment and Ordinances

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s meeting of the Raleigh County Commission kept a brisk pace in cycling through agenda items for the regular session. New employment was broached following budget revision discussions, and William Joseph Crst was presented for approval by the commission at Raleigh County Fire Coordinator.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County woman charged with animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hico woman is facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On August 5, 2022, deputies received a call of possible animal cruelty in Glen Ferris. Deputies were advised that individuals in the neighborhood...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of West Virginia#Law Library#Public Museum#Ghs#The Virginia State Bar#Clifford
Lootpress

Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Galen Flowers, 40, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 6, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a federal search warrant at Flowers’s St. Albans home and at an adjoining property on which Flowers admitted he had been storing some of his property and other belongings, including several cars. DEA agents seized over 1,300 grams of actual methamphetamine and quantities of other controlled substances, including fentanyl, in connection with the search. Agents also seized 21 firearms and a stolen, loaded Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which Flowers had obtained in an exchange for drugs.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Oak Hill man arrested and charged over a cell phone charger

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)- An Oak Hill man is in jail over a phone charger. According to Oak Hill Police, on July 30th, a domestic call was called in about Gary Bogle threatening to end the lives of family members with a shotgun. When police arrived, the victim stated that an argument stemmed from missing a cellphone charger. When Bogle asked for the charger, the victim said that she didn’t know where she had placed it. Mr. Bogle then became aggravated and started throwing items such as a small hack saw at her, striking her in the arm. The victim then stated that Bogle began tearing up the house by knocking paintings off the wall and putting a hole in the hallway hall.
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Goodson and Gatorade award Sophia Little League $10,000 grant

Crab Orchard native and Gatorade W.Va Baseball Player of the Year, Atticus Goodson, awarded Sophia Little League with a $10,000 grant to help accomplish their goal to provide an outlet of healthy activity and training in a positive atmosphere with up-to-date facilities. Sports have seen a double-digit decline over the...
CRAB ORCHARD, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy