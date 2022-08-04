ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WVDOH won’t let it slide: Nearly 300 slip and slide repairs on the schedule

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5lVx_0h4TWTXL00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – They say what goes up must come down, but with so many roads in West Virginia perched on hillsides, that may not be such a good thing. That’s why the West Virginia Division of Highways has nearly 300 slip and slide repair projects scheduled this construction season.

So far this year, the WVDOH has repaired 198 roadside slips or slides statewide, with another 99 repair projects scheduled. Slip and slide repairs will exceed last year’s total of 235 repairs. From Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, to County Administrators and Crew Chiefs on the ground, WVDOH is taking a systematic approach to catching up long underfunded maintenance on West Virginia’s secondary roads.

“Prioritizing and expediting the repair of slips and slides is one of the most important things we do,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations. “It’s a matter related to the safety of the traveling public.”

With every rain, water flowing down mountainsides causes erosion. When the mountainside itself washes away, everything attached to the mountain goes with it. To properly fix a slip or slide, WVDOH must evaluate each area for the most cost-effective solution which will function long term, providing the best value to taxpayers while keeping them safe on the roads.

No two mountains are the same, and no road curves, rises and falls exactly like any other road. Soil nails, piling walls, micro pilings, how tall, how wide, how deep, into what type of soil, for how many drivers per day, how many passenger vehicles, how many heavy trucks — site specific considerations are many. While the information is being evaluated and each individual project is being developed, vehicles — from passenger cars to ambulances — still need to get through, so cones and signs are placed to alert drivers that work has started on each project.

Slide repairs are occurring in all parts of the state. Some areas, such as the northern panhandle and the southern part of the state, have more slips and slides happen than other areas. WVDOH is taking a systematic approach statewide, providing the training and equipment to do more and more work with its own crews, in addition to, not instead of, work completed by its contracting partners. This approach is designed to complete projects of all sizes and types more efficiently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KRar_0h4TWTXL00

In Cabell County, WVDOH maintenance crews were recently using one of the WVDOH’s own drills to install a piling wall along Raccoon Creek. A piling wall, consisting of concrete slabs supported by steel beams driven deep into the ground, is one of the most aggressive ways to repair a slide.

In Logan County, repair crews recently finished a slip repair on Hanging Rock Road with soil nails.

Soil nails are long steel bolts that are driven into the side of a hillside to hold back the rock and soil. Once the soil nails are installed, the hillside is reinforced.

In Harrison County, WVDOH is preparing to use soil nails to repair a slip along Locust Street in Bridgeport. The need for slip repair projects is vast, but with each investment in a drill, a truck or in training a crew to do new and different types of work, WVDOH gains ground — literally.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for new section of Coalfields Expressway

WELCH, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials on August 1, 2022, for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus years now. It should have been done a long time ago; before I even walked in the door as Governor. But now, we’re making it happen. We’re getting this done for the people of southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “I believe in southern West Virginia with all...
WELCH, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginians continue to help Kentucky flood victims

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the last week, WVRC Media and PR Plus Events have been cash and supplies for Backpacks for Disaster to help the flood ravaged residents of eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Kentucky Monday. Captain Gary Amburgey with...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

Larry Pack to join Gov. Justice’s Administration as Senior Advisor

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced that Larry Pack will be joining his administration as Senior Advisor. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Gov. Justice said. “He will bring a wealth of wisdom to my administration from his decades of private sector experience. This position is perfect for Larry because he truly loves this state and wants to give back in public service differently than he has before.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Fires caused greatest loss of property and livestock

Though mining disasters were the largest single death-dealer to area residents during the early 1900s, fires were responsible for the loss of property and livestock. In March 1910, a fire, which started in a saloon, wiped out the entire town of Mount Hope. The blaze started at about 7 a.m.,...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Urban Construction#Wvdoh#Transportation#P E
woay.com

WV Public Service Commission advises residents seek assistance for rising utility bills

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) advises residents to seek assistance for paying utility bills after identifying increases in wholesale electricity prices. The PSC discovered that request rates from natural gas utility companies that filed 30C cases with the Commission had increased 173% beyond last year. The PSC is concerned about how prices will affect customers and offers resources that can help.
ECONOMY
wvexplorer.com

Four must-see attractions in the New River Gorge National Park

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va.—Visiting America's newest national park? There are countless trails to walk, rocks to climb, and streams to paddle, but there are four places every visitor should see in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in southern West Virginia. According to park ranger Jodi French-Burr, the following...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Lootpress

Preliminary West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plan complete

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has completed a preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations and submitted it to the federal government. The West Virginia National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Deployment Plan was submitted on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The...
POLITICS
WVNS

State Fair WV explains protocols to be taken due to swine flu

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State fair is back again this year, but safety measures are being considered more closely due to a possible case of Swine Flu in the Mountain State. State Fair West Virginia is aware of the situation with the Swine Flu and how it affected West Virginia, but Kelly Collins, CEO […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Pig barn will be off limits at State Fair following swine flu case in Jackson County

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — Changes will be made to pig exhibits at this year’s State Fair of West Virginia to protect the public from swine flu. State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said on Thursday’s MetroNews “Talkline” the fair, which starts this time next week, will close off the swine barn after a person who attended the Jackson County Fair last week tested positive for swine flu.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy