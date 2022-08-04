ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyle County, KY

Boyle County football team joins eastern Kentucky flood relief

By Josh Shortt
 4 days ago

DANVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — In response to the Eastern Kentucky Floods, conversations on how to help have been a hot topic everywhere. Boyle County is no exception.

During a morning meeting in Boyle County, flood relief donations from the community filled the room as judge-executive Howard Hunt led a discussion on what his County can do to support those in Eastern Kentucky.

Boyle County High School Head Football Coach Justin Haddix is originally from Breathitt County, which led to a conversation on how to aid in recovery. Football players of that area have lost supplies due to flooding damage, and Boyle County players stepped up to help through supply drives.

“What can we do to help, how can we do this? Our football coaches were a big part of it. My assistant coaches said, ‘hey coach we have to get a trailer and do this’. That’s pretty special to me, knowing that’s my hometown where I played football. Breathitt County is what shaped me and molded me into the person I am today,” Haddix said.

How to support eastern Kentucky flood victims

Combined efforts from the football team and the community, in general, have led to piles of much-needed items that were delivered to affected areas. Judge executive Howard Hunt said the drive of these players and the community to help says a lot about the character of his County.

“It’s so important to see these young men that are developing character to exhibit that character of support, strength, and respect for somebody else being impacted by it,” Hunt said.

Even with the number of items collected, Hunt says the effort is far from over.

“We’re going down to do some reconnaissance, meet with the judge executives of a couple of counties to see what their needs are, assess the area of devastation, and see what resources we have and capabilities we have to take them down in a mutual aid scenario to help support their recovery,” Hunt said.

The fiscal court will continue to meet and discuss this topic as time goes on and needs for the area are discovered.

