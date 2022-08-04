Recap: Kimbell Royalty Partners Q2 Earnings

Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kimbell Royalty Partners beat estimated earnings by 30.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $46.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kimbell Royalty Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.24 0.27 0.18 0.08

EPS Actual 0.13 0.44 0.04 0.04

Revenue Estimate 45.32M 47.55M 39.44M 33.06M

Revenue Actual 33.75M 55.68M 31.79M 25.73M

To track all earnings releases for Kimbell Royalty Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.