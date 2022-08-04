Will Frenkie De Jong Join Chelsea Or Manchester United? Barca Midfielder Makes His Decision

A last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé back on the biggest stage of all. Brazil bidding for a record-extending sixth title. One of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory — as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it — is just around the corner in Qatar and excitement is building after the qualification period was wrapped. Thirty-two teams, 64 matches, 28 days. The first World Cup in the Middle East. Here’s a few things to watch when the tournament gets going in the smallest country ever to host a World Cup:

FIFA ・ 6 MINUTES AGO