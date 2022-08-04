Judge not ready to rule on whether Catherine Hoggle will face trial in death of 2 children

County Executive Marc Elrich has released a statement on the hateful vandalism found near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. The full statement can be seen below:. “I am saddened, upset, and, quite frankly, disgusted over the racist vandalism that occurred near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. This incident follows other recent attacks of vandalism and hate throughout the County over the last several months. Trying to intimidate others through fear will not succeed and will not be tolerated. I encourage anyone with any knowledge or information about this vandalism to contact the Montgomery County Police Department as soon as possible. Hate has no home in Montgomery County, and we will be investigating and prosecuting those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO