Judge not ready to rule on whether Catherine Hoggle will face trial in death of 2 children

Read on wtop.com
Related
Father accused of stabbing son’s acquaintance to death in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a fight between a father and son led to deadly stabbing Saturday. The Hagerstown Police Department said officers were in the area of 121 E. Washington St. after they received word of two people being stabbed. One person had cuts to the hands. The other person had […]
Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland
A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sisters Who Died in New York Fire Will Be Remembered at Monday Service
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family. Funeral services for the sisters have been set by the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and can be seen below:
mocoshow.com
Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich on Hateful Vandalism Near Bethesda Trolley Trail
County Executive Marc Elrich has released a statement on the hateful vandalism found near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. The full statement can be seen below:. “I am saddened, upset, and, quite frankly, disgusted over the racist vandalism that occurred near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. This incident follows other recent attacks of vandalism and hate throughout the County over the last several months. Trying to intimidate others through fear will not succeed and will not be tolerated. I encourage anyone with any knowledge or information about this vandalism to contact the Montgomery County Police Department as soon as possible. Hate has no home in Montgomery County, and we will be investigating and prosecuting those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Police arrest 4 minors in Oxon Hill Road carjacking, DC Circulator crash
D.C. Police said that four juveniles would be charged in connection with a carjacking that led to a collision with a Circulator bus. Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police reportedly identified a stolen sedan around the shopping center on Oxon Hill Road...
WDBJ7.com
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
sungazette.news
Police: Charges filed in hit-and-run death
The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a 62-year-old Arlington man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. On Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road, where a woman later identified as 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez of Arlington was found unresponsive in the roadway.
northernvirginiamag.com
Woman Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Manassas Food Lion Shooting
The 24-year-old man from in the 2016 shooting died from a gunshot wound. A Woodbridge woman was found guilty last week of first-degree murder nearly six years after a shooting in the parking lot of a Manassas Food Lion left a 24-year-old man dead. Roberta Brandon, 29, will be sentenced...
RELATED PEOPLE
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
wfxrtv.com
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Maryland fights for death to be reclassified decades later
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that’s what really happened. Keith’s sister, Sherri Warren, says she wants his death to...
Light fixture falling caused Tysons Corner gunshot reports
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are at Tysons Corner Center for reports of a shooting inside the mall. Fairfax County Police cleared the mall and did not find any signs of shooting and according to their Twitter, a light fixture fell, causing a loud noise and panic inside the mall. Stick […]
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Potomac sisters who died in NY fire to be remembered at Monday service
Funeral services are set for Monday for the Potomac, Maryland, sisters killed during a fire in a Long Island vacation home. Jillian Rose Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Eliza Wiener, 19, will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in the District. “The Wiener family has...
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash identified by police
The driver who was killed in a crash in Woodbridge on July 15 has been identified, along with two other people who were injured in the crash.
Wbaltv.com
Police: 9-year-old boy playing with loaded gun fatally shot teenager
Baltimore police say a 9-year-old boy is responsible for fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl Saturday night. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police on Sunday identified the girl as Nykayia Strawder and said homicide...
WTOP
Blair to request recount in tight race for Montgomery Co. executive
In the too-close-to-call race for Montgomery County executive, David Blair plans to request a full recount. “After several weeks of counting and virtually all votes recorded, the Associated Press has declared this race too close to call. Given the extremely close margin, we will be requesting a full recount and are hopeful that the outcome will be in our favor,” Blair said in a news release Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Potential Arsonist Apprehended In Boonsboro After Pouring Gas, Threatening Family: Officials
A family dispute nearly got extremely heated in Maryland, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Boonsboro resident Bruce Lovins, 52, is facing charges after allegedly pouring gasoline in the living room of his home and threatening his family, officials said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug....
WTOP
Tyson’s Corner Center evacuated after report of shots fired; nothing found
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, cleared Tyson’s Corner Center in McLean. after reports of shots fired within the mall. People have been allowed to return after an investigation found no evidence of gunfire. According to officials, an incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers cleared the mall after receiving...
WTOP
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick, Md.
A man was killed in Frederick, Maryland, after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving Sunday morning. Shaun Vincent Thomas, 44, of Cleveland, Ohio, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Interstate 270 with a group of bikers around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Tysons Corner Center Being Cleared After Report of Gunshots
4:17pm Update: Officers have cleared the mall. The investigation revealed a light fixture fell causing a loud noise. No evidence of a shooting was discovered. Tysons Corner Center is open. Thank you for your patience. At 3:18pm, Fairfax County Police released a statement on social media regarding gunshots reported at...
Comments / 1