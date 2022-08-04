Recap: Landsea Homes Q2 Earnings
Landsea Homes LSEA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 31.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was up $118.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 5.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Landsea Homes's past performance:
Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.73 0.35 0.12
EPS Actual 0.71 0.79 0.18 0.38
Revenue Estimate 238.66M 393.69M 255.88M 196.90M
Revenue Actual 316.23M 398.48M 214.13M 250.27M
