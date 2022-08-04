ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler County, WV

Gov. Justice appoints David Jackson as judge for Second Family Court Circuit serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bE6b3_0h4TVeGF00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties.

Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks.

Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice and public service. Since 2006, Jackson has served as Staff Attorney for Brooke and Hancock counties for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Child Support Enforcement.

Prior to that, he practiced at Gardner and Jackson, PLLC and Chase, Hyre, Gardner, and Whorton, PLLC, in Moundsville.

Jackson graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law and from West Liberty University. He was also a 1979 recipient of the Golden Horseshoe Award.

Jackson and his wife reside in Glen Dale.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Larry Pack to join Gov. Justice’s Administration as Senior Advisor

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced that Larry Pack will be joining his administration as Senior Advisor. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Gov. Justice said. “He will bring a wealth of wisdom to my administration from his decades of private sector experience. This position is perfect for Larry because he truly loves this state and wants to give back in public service differently than he has before.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

Marshall President Smith to interview Dolly Parton Tuesday

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith will host a “fireside chat” with entertainer and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton when she visits Charleston Tuesday, Aug. 9, to celebrate statewide participation in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The event is by invitation only and is not open to...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tyler County, WV
City
Weirton, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Weirton, WV
Government
City
Glen Dale, WV
County
Wetzel County, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
Wetzel County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Justice, WV
Marshall County, WV
Government
City
Moundsville, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ladders raised in honor of longtime Glen Dale fire chief

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ladders were raised this morning for a firefighter who gave decades of service to Glen Dale. Norman Pastorius passed away this week following an illness. He served in the city’s fire department for nearly 50 years, 20 of which were as fire chief. McMechen and Sherrard emergency vehicles were […]
GLEN DALE, WV
Lootpress

Dolly Parton set to visit WVa as part of Imagination Library

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program, the state Department of Education said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

PM Company founder Pat Minnite dies at 82

PARKERSBURG — A developer who became known for his philanthropy in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away on Friday. Pat Minnite of the PM Company was 82. Minnite was the son of Italian immigrants who settled in Harrison County after World War I. He moved to Ohio and attended school where he learned to design buildings.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNS

Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
LEWISBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Car chase from Belpre to Parkersburg nets two arrests

PARKERSBURG — An attempt to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle in Belpre on Friday morning sparked a car chase that traveled into and around Parkersburg. Michael Westfall, 50, of Coolville, was arrested on two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference resulting in injury and possession of a stolen vehicle, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Superintendent asking to transfer jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  — The State Superintendent of West Virginia’s schools is asking state school board members to give him a new job. According to the agenda for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, State Superintendent, Clatyon Burch, is asking the board to transfer him to the Superintendent of the Schools for the Deaf and […]
EDUCATION
americanmilitarynews.com

West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more

A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
ROMNEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#University College#Politics State#Politics Governor#Chase#West Liberty University
WOWK 13 News

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Governor Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39–year–old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
LAWRENCE, KS
WTRF- 7News

This deadly opioid could be hiding inside drugs

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s so dangerous, a tiny amount can kill a vast number of people. With more than two pounds of fentanyl seized in Wheeling after a major drug bust, it’s worth asking—why is the opioid spreading so quickly? U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says it’s becoming more common for dealers to mix fentanyl […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wajr.com

Suspected illegal canine operation under investigation in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – An investigation into a suspected animal breeding business resulted in the seizure of 36 dogs in Preston County. The investigation began when a worker from the Preston County Animal Shelter spotted a dog walking along the road between Lenox and Cuzzart. When the worker found the owner of the dog on Ralph Livengood Road he also found multiple pens with dogs living in muddy, poor conditions. The worker reported there was no food or water and two litters of puppies were in pens.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Sales Tax Holiday weekend for Ohio and West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many parents are looking for deals to help get the kids ready to go back to school. Both Ohio and West Virginia have a sales tax holiday to help this weekend. The sales tax holiday in both Ohio and West Virginia are underway, and will continue...
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy