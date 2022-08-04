Gov. Justice appoints David Jackson as judge for Second Family Court Circuit serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties.

Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks.

Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice and public service. Since 2006, Jackson has served as Staff Attorney for Brooke and Hancock counties for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Child Support Enforcement.

Prior to that, he practiced at Gardner and Jackson, PLLC and Chase, Hyre, Gardner, and Whorton, PLLC, in Moundsville.

Jackson graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law and from West Liberty University. He was also a 1979 recipient of the Golden Horseshoe Award.

Jackson and his wife reside in Glen Dale.