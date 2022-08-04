Recap: Duke Energy Q2 Earnings

Duke Energy DUK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Duke Energy beat estimated earnings by 6.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.07.

Revenue was up $927.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Duke Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 1.33 0.96 1.79 1.09

EPS Actual 1.30 0.94 1.88 1.15

Revenue Estimate 6.37B 6.53B 7.31B 5.93B

Revenue Actual 7.13B 6.24B 6.95B 5.76B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.