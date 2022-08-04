NuStar Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

NuStar Energy NS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NuStar Energy missed estimated earnings by 44.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $3.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NuStar Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.29 0.26 0.26 0.21

EPS Actual 0.19 0.14 0.16 0.25

Revenue Estimate 424.08M 370.06M 382.44M 377.74M

Revenue Actual 409.86M 417.42M 412.35M 427.09M

To track all earnings releases for NuStar Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.