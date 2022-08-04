Walz and Jensen trade barbs during fiery governor's forum

Read on www.axios.com
Related
Trump-endorsed Michigan AG candidate named in state election probe
Michigan's attorney general is requesting a special prosecutor to investigate alleged election breaches concerning her Trump-endorsed challenger, Matthew DePerno, Reuters first reported Sunday. Why it matters: DePerno was previously accused of profiting off 2020 election conspiracies by Republican state senators, per Axios Detroit's Samuel Robinson. Driving the news: The request...
Trump targets Wisconsin GOP lawmaker for not overturning election results
Former President Trump recently spoke out against a Wisconsin GOP lawmaker who he has been pushing to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results. The big picture: A nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential race results in Wisconsin found no evidence of widespread voter fraud and said the state's election was "largely safe and secure."
Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance. The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold. The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap...
KFYR-TV
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VP Harris meets with Utah's Rep. Romero about abortion rights
Vice President Kamala Harris met with state Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, and other Latina state legislators on Friday, to discuss fighting for abortion rights in their own states. State of play: Harris has met with state lawmakers, health care providers and activists to discuss reproductive rights since the...
Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?
Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
Minnesota’s Most Used Slang Term is 100 % Accurate
You'd be hard-pressed to find a person living in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes who hasn't used this slang. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Minnesotans say one term, in particular, that even outsiders associate with the state. Best Life looked at each of the...
Possible budget fight looms over Arizona school year
Arizona schools got a big budget increase this year, but that doesn't mean they'll actually get to spend all their new money.Catch up fast: Voters in 1980 enacted an Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL) that created a formulaic cap on the total amount of money that K-12 schools can spend each year, regardless of how much funding has actually been budgeted.Lawmakers can permit school districts to exceed that limit in any given year with a two-thirds vote in each legislative chamber. School districts narrowly avoided budget cuts earlier this year when lawmakers suspended the limit following a months-long fight. What we're...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In a blow to Democrats, NC's Green Party will be on November ballot
The Green Party's North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate will appear on the ballot in November, after a federal judge ruled Friday in the left-leaning party's favor. Why it matters: The judge's decision is a blow to Democrats who fear that the far-left Green Party candidate, Matthew Hoh, will redirect liberal votes away from Cheri Beasley in a tight race against Republican Ted Budd.The case for Green Party inclusion has drawn national attention, igniting a proxy war of sorts between political heavyweights, including the National Republican Senatorial Committee and top Democratic attorney Marc Elias' law firm. "Both parties are very frightened,"...
Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
New York mayor asks for federal aid as Texas buses in migrants
Mayor Eric Adams of New York called for federal assistance Sunday as he criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending charter buses of migrants to the city. Driving the news: The Republican governor has expanded to New York City a program that has bussed migrants to Washington as part of a protest against the Biden Administration's border policies.
Detroit's last chance at Black representation
Michigan Republicans nominated three Black congressional candidates in last week's primary. Driving the news: Despite last year's controversial redistricting process essentially ending the chance for Black Democrats to represent Michigan after November, Detroit's 70-year run of Black representation in Congress still isn't totally out of the picture. The intrigue: After...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scoop: Mooney targets Manchin
West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney, fresh off winning a hotly contested Republican primary, is already targeting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) as he mulls running for Senate in 2024. Driving the news: Mooney will go up with a new ad Monday blasting Manchin for his support of the climate change and health care spending package.
Royce White failed to disclose purpose of some expenditures from campaign funds: FEC filing
A Minnesota congressional candidate spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds at popular retailers in recent months without explaining in his fundraising report how many of the purchases were used for his campaign, an Axios review of Federal Election Commission records found.Why it matters: Some of the expenditures reported in 5th Congressional District candidate Royce White's recent campaign finance filing could run afoul of FEC reporting requirements and rules prohibiting the use of political funds for personal use, two experts told Axios.The big picture: The Royce White for Congress committee lists dozens of purchases totaling more than $10,000 at large...
5. The candidates to watch
Four conservative Latina candidates are raising Republicans' hopes after winning congressional primaries in Texas and Virginia. Driving the news: Now-Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) flipped a Democrat-held seat in South Texas earlier this summer. She — along with fellow Texans Cassy Garcia and Monica De La Cruz, and Yesli Vega in Virginia — are part of a larger trend of Republican Latinas stepping up to run for office this cycle.
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward with its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem, resisting an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extending the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, is under scrutiny from the state’s Government Accountability Board for allegations that she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing. As attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg last year filed the complaints against Noem. Ravnsborg, a fellow Republican, was removed from office through impeachment in June for his conduct surrounding an unrelated car crash in which he killed a pedestrian. He has continued to bring the complaints as a private citizen. After meeting in a closed-door executive session for roughly one hour, the board’s three retired judges who are evaluating the complaints voted unanimously to deny the governor’s requests to dismiss the complaints. They then voted to give themselves a 60-day extension “for further investigation” to evaluate the merits of the complaints.
Iowa allocates $1 million for Choice Charter School's launch
The Iowa Board of Education allocated $1 million last week to help Choice Charter School pay startup costs. Driving the news: Choice is the first charter school that will run independently of a public school district under a 2021 state law. There’s an ongoing debate about whether private charters will...
Let your grass go brown as most of Iowa deals with a drought
Lawn watering is often unnecessary and maybe even harmful for the grass, according to turf specialists at Iowa State University.State of play: Most of Iowa is in a drought and a lot of the state's turfs are designed to go dormant, Adam Thoms, an assistant professor in horticulture at ISU told the Des Moines Register last year.It's part of a natural cycle for established grass.Plus: Sporadic watering is stressful for the plant.Driving the news: A Water Conservation Plan was activated by Waukee Friday.Property owners are asked to cut irrigation by at least 25%.Of note: DSM Water Works hasn't yet made a similar request.Yes, but: River levels are low and the utility is asking customers to act responsibly, CEO Ted Corrigan said in a Register article published Saturday.
Suspended Florida prosecutor: "I'm not going down without a fight"
Florida state attorney Andrew Warren vowed he is "not going down without a fight," after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him on Thursday. The big picture: Warren, the twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County, refused to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and condemned laws criminalizing gender-affirming health care. DeSantis...
Minnesota Jury Favors Pharmacist in ‘Morning After’ Pill Lawsuit
AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A jury on Friday ruled that a central Minnesota pharmacist did not violate a woman's rights when he refused to provide her emergency contraceptives more than three years ago. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after...
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
46K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 2