EPAM Clocks 36% Revenue Growth In Q2; Beats Consensus Handsomely

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
  • EPAM Systems, Inc EPAM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 35.6% year-on-year to $1.195 billion, beating the consensus of $1.12 billion. Acquisitions completed in the last twelve months contributed 6.2% to revenue growth.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $177.5 million, up 14.3% Y/Y. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 270 bps to 14.9%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beat the consensus of $1.72.
  • EPAM held $1.296 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: For Q3, EPAM expects revenues of at least $1.21 billion and non-GAAP EPS of at least $2.48.
  • Previously, EPAM shared FY22 revenue guidance of at least $5.15 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $11.36 - $11.69.
  • Price Action: EPAM shares closed higher by 1.56% at $370.03 on Wednesday.

