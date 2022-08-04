Recap: Denbury Q2 Earnings

Denbury DEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Denbury reported in-line EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.69.

Revenue was up $180.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Denbury's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 1.53 0.70 0.70 0.53

EPS Actual 1.69 0.76 0.74 0.61

Revenue Estimate 340.97M 308.32M 277.93M 253.04M

Revenue Actual 411.86M 361.90M 343.74M 301.37M

To track all earnings releases for Denbury visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.