Recap: Travere Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics TVTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 26.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.88.

Revenue was down $450 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Travere Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.85 -0.72 -0.54 -0.68

EPS Actual -0.82 -0.61 -0.13 -0.39

Revenue Estimate 51.92M 57.81M 60.93M 50.33M

Revenue Actual 48.49M 57.25M 68.22M 54.62M

To track all earnings releases for Travere Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.