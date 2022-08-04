ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?

By Heather DeLuca
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on sojo1049.com

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Bordentown City, NJ Café Owner Competes on Food Network Show

A Bordentown chef and restaurant owner just took second place on a Food Network reality competition show, according to CentralJersey.com. Christine Wendland, the owner and chef at HoopHouse in Bordentown City, was recently on Supermarket Stakeout and took second place. Wow. Congratulations. That's impressive. There was a big viewing party...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
PhillyBite

Crumbl Cookies is OPEN in Cherry Hill

- The new location of Crumbl Cookies is now open in Cherry Hill. The company has been growing like crazy, thanks to social media marketing and various flavors. The brand's Cherry Hill location will open on February 22nd and will have a soft opening on Friday and Saturday. The bakery will serve its signature cookies in six different flavors and rotate a variety of flavors.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Lifestyle
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home

You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
GALLOWAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Gloucester Township#Food Drink#Entenmann S Bakery#Nifty Fifty#The Pizza Hut
94.5 PST

I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Inn of Cape May

When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
CAPE MAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park

Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store

Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
BRIGANTINE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ

A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy