What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?

Could the Old Friendly’s in Clementon, NJ Be Transforming Into Something Right on Trend?
Have you been wondering what, if anything, will become of the old Friendly's Restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township? Well, there's reportedly a proposal to bring something right on trend to the vacant building. With all the construction going on across the road (Super Wawa; new car wash), I'd...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Bordentown City, NJ Café Owner Competes on Food Network Show
A Bordentown chef and restaurant owner just took second place on a Food Network reality competition show, according to CentralJersey.com. Christine Wendland, the owner and chef at HoopHouse in Bordentown City, was recently on Supermarket Stakeout and took second place. Wow. Congratulations. That's impressive. There was a big viewing party...
Crumbl Cookies is OPEN in Cherry Hill
- The new location of Crumbl Cookies is now open in Cherry Hill. The company has been growing like crazy, thanks to social media marketing and various flavors. The brand's Cherry Hill location will open on February 22nd and will have a soft opening on Friday and Saturday. The bakery will serve its signature cookies in six different flavors and rotate a variety of flavors.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
NJ diners: Every delicious place to eat in Atlantic & Cape May counties
We've compiled a gallery of every diner in Atlantic and Cape counties. Before you look at the photos of all these great local diners, I have to explain a few things. What exactly classifies a restaurant as a "diner?" First, let's look at the dictionary definition of a diner: "...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home
You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Inn of Cape May
When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Free Ramen If You Can Finish This Spicy Soup In Cherry Hill, New Jersey
I have a confession to make. I've only recently discovered ramen. Full disclosure, the only experience I've ever had with it was buying those square packages with the spice packs from the food store. When I heard people obsessing about great ramen, I was like really? That stuff?. Then I...
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
Spotted lanternflies invade Jersey Shore beaches. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ
A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
