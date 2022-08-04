Breaking down the Steelers 2022 draft picks that could be cut

Read on stillcurtain.com
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen Walters
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL・
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Mitchell Trubisky betting favorite to be Steelers' starter; Mason Rudolph not mentioned
First-round draft selection Kenny Pickett was recently in headlines when it was learned that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had given the rookie some second-team practice reps for the first time. While Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph should receive plenty of snaps when Pittsburgh opens the preseason with a home game versus the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 13, just about every analyst and journalist continue to insist that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky remains the favorite to win the job when all is said and done.
Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now
The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
NFL・
Jordan Davis bull-rushes his way through Eagles O-line like it’s Vanderbilt
Watch Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jordan Davis make his offensive line resemble Vanderbilt’s. After terrorizing the SEC for years, former Georgia football star Jordan Davis is turning heads at Philadelphia Eagles training camp. This absolute … DAWG! just obliterated the pocket instantaneously during a drill in the trenches. While the...
Why ESPN says Detroit Lions have a top-10 young core in the NFL
Expectations keep rising for the Detroit Lions' second year under head coach Dan Campbell. But that's just how the 46-year-old coach likes it. So far this offseason, Campbell compared his Lions to the surprise 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, and has been vocal about the team's desire to give Detroit "something to be proud of." ...
The Commanders’ two greatest positional strengths in 2022
Football season is fast approaching, and the Washington Commanders‘ inaugural season with their new brand is just weeks away. The Commanders’ roster is in the process of being finalized through preseason and training camp, and now is as good a time as any to take a look at the 2022 projected starters.
‘We sucked’: Mike Tomlin has blunt take on Steelers’ run defense
If there is one thing the Pittsburgh Steelers need to improve come the 2022 season, it’s their run defense. As head coach Mike Tomlin said, they were really bad in that department last campaign. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Movin’ The Chains, Tomlin got brutally honest on...
David Krejci returns to Bruins, signs one-year contract
The 36-year-old will be back in Boston after leaving for a season. The Bruins continued to announce impactful signings on Monday with the revelation that David Krejci will return to Boston on a one-year contract. Having already disclosed the re-signing of Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins welcomed back Krejci after the...
