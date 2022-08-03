Read on www.bloomberg.com
Japan Ahead: Astar Network Founder
Sota Watanabe, Founder of Astar Network, discusses the opportunities for Web3 development in Japan and the challenges faced by the country's tax rules on cryptocurrencies. He speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Daybreak Asia". (Source: Bloomberg)
VC Billionaire Marc Andreessen and Ultra-Wealthy Neighbors Thwart Housing in California Town
With wrought iron gates, mega mansions and towering hedges, Atherton, California, has long been a bastion for Silicon Valley’s ultra-wealthy, where the median home value is north of $8 million. Billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his moneyed neighbors have been lobbying local officials to keep it that way.
Pfizer in Talks to Buy Sickle-Cell Drugmaker for $5 Billion, WSJ Reports
Pfizer Inc. is in advanced talks to buy Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., the maker of a therapy for sickle-cell disease, for about $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. The New York-based drug giant is looking to finalize a deal in the coming days, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. Bloomberg News had reported earlier this week that the biotech was drawing takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies.
T-Mobile Gets High-Grade Rating From S&P as Merger Risk Fades
T-Mobile US Inc. was raised to investment grade by S&P Global Ratings Friday, giving it a blue chip rating from all three major credit graders. The No. 2 US wireless carrier was upgraded to BBB- from BB+ by S&P. The ratings firm “believes the credit risk associated with the integration of Sprint continues to abate,” and the credit analysts now expect the company’s debt to earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization ratio to fall below a ratio of4 this year, according to a statement.
Wall Street Bonuses Set for a Fall as Deals Dry Up
Some investment bankers could see bonuses shrink as much as 45% this year, while those on the M&A side could see a decline of 25%, as a slowdown in deals cuts into banks’ 2022 bonus pools. Charlie Wells reports on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
Robert Brockman, Software Developer Who Fought IRS, Dies at 81
Robert Brockman, who built a multibillion-dollar fortune as a software entrepreneur and investor before he was indicted in a landmark tax-evasion case, has died. He was 81. Brockman, who was suffering from dementia and undergoing home hospice care, died late Friday, said Kathy Keneally, his attorney. He’d been fighting tax-evasion charges since 2020, but his attorneys said his dementia meant he wasn’t competent to stand trial.
