Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac teen arrested after assault with handgun

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41. Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m. The motorcycles were near Military Road.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dumpster fire damages two Fond du Lac buildings

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A dumpster fire damaged two homes in Fond du Lac Sunday night. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says their crew responded to 143 Ellis Street at 6:37 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large fire spreading from a dumpster containing “household contents”, according to Assistant Chief of Training & Safety James Knowles.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
NEW LONDON, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay murder suspect charged with murder, burglary in Alabama

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for a homicide in Green Bay earlier this week is being charged with Murder and 1st-degree Burglary in Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Caleb Anderson was linked to the murder of Dwight Dixon, 52, near Alabama’s Gulf Coast. Police...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man accused of shooting at FBI agent may be in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Georgia may be in Wisconsin, and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The FBI office in Milwaukee is asking people to look out for Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Heavy flooding in Black Creek impacts community members

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday night’s heavy rainfall caused flooding and power outages in the Village of Black Creek. Underneath a railroad bridge on State Highway 54 is where Black Creek Sergeant, Jeff Koehler, says the flooding happened Saturday night and has been a problem area for the last 10 years.
BLACK CREEK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Thousands migrated to Appleton this weekend for 9th annual Mile of Music

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since Thursday, free, live music has been filling the air throughout the downtown Appleton area for Mile of Music, now in its 9th year. Mile 9 is officially back at full capacity for the first time since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 and limited in scope in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

RNC announces Milwaukee as site of 2024 national convention

CHICAGO, Ill. (WBAY) - The Republican National Committee has announced Milwaukee as the site of its 2024 national convention. The RNC made the announcement Friday at its summer meeting in Chicago. “I am excited to announce that the RNC has voted unanimously to select Milwaukee as the host city for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Artists showcase talent at Appleton's Mile of Music

The first batch moves in this evening and continues into Sunday morning. Mile of Music is back in full capacity for the first time since 2019!. "When you play for the Green Bay Packers a lot of doors open up... when you win a Super Bowl... ALL doors open up..."
APPLETON, WI

