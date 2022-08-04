Fond du Lac teen arrested after assault with handgun

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.

NEW LONDON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO