5-Month-Old Baby Boy, 15-Year-Old Mom Reported Missing From Bridgeport, Conn.

Read on www.necn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Police Find Missing Children, Father Taken Into Custody
Police have located two kids that went missing out of Bridgeport and their father has been taken into custody. A Silver Alert was issued for the children after their disappearance but has since been canceled. The children, aged three and six, were believed to be with their father, Uciel Martinez....
Woman shot, killed in Hartford Saturday
HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after a late-night shooting at 73 Colonial Street in Hartford. According to Hartford Police, they found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime...
Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash
Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Investigators found that a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old mom and 5-month-old baby missing in Bridgeport for over a week
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Bridgeport mom and her 5-month-old baby who have been missing for over a week, police say.
Milford PD arrests man who stole car, 2 dogs
UPDATE: The car and the dogs have been found alive and well. Milford Police arrested the man accused of stealing the car. NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – A man stole a silver 2002 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, a car that was holding two beagles inside, according to East Haven […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway
A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
Register Citizen
New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue
NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
Police investigating serious motorcycle crash with multiple injuries
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police responded to a serious accident between a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street on Saturday evening. The two occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle and are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The motorcycle was traveling […]
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
Matthew Webb Vigil(Alecia Reid/CBS New York) Oftentimes, tragic events in this world are just so senseless. Easily one of the most senseless involves the shooting of a Mcdonald's worker. What was this worker shot for? According to witnesses, because of cold french fries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Police search for missing mother and child from Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport said early Thursday that they are searching for a missing mother and child. According to police, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her infant son were reported missing just after midnight. Emily Benitez was reported missing by the family’s Department of Children and Families case...
Found Shot In Legs In Norwalk, Police Say
A man was found shot in the legs in Fairfield County after police received multiple phone calls reporting gunshots. The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 in the area of South Main Street and Merritt Street. Responding officers located a crime scene in the area...
Stolen dog returned to owner after first being bought by New Haven woman
A stolen dog named Leo was reunited with its owner after first being bought by a a woman in New Haven, who reunited it with its owner.
Bridgeport PD search for missing baby, teen mother
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing baby and his 15-year-old mother. Oliver Ortiz is 5 months old and was reported missing the last week of July. The child is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Police said they believe the baby […]
NBC Connecticut
Loved Ones Gather to Remember Man Shot & Killed in East Haven Billards Hall
The East Haven community is mourning the life of a 26-year-old man who was killed in an overnight shooting at a bar. They say Julius Bolden-Lowe was humble, loved by many, and hardworking. Family members and friends are devastated over the sudden loss of life. A candlelight vigil was held...
Man pistol-whipped during carjacking at Orange gas station: Police
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Orange Police Department is investigating an incident at a gas station in the city on Friday where one man was pistol-whipped after suspects threatened to take his car. According to police, the violent carjacking took place just before 6 a.m. at the Valero fuel station at 347 Boston Post Rd. […]
ID Released For Person Killed In Hit-Run Fairfield Crash
Police have released the identity of a motorcyclist killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Fairfield County. Hazem H. Mohamed, age 26, of Fairfield, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kings Highway East, according to Lt. Michael Paris, of the Fairfield Police. Police responded to the area...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Child On Bicycle Hit By Car
2022-08-05@1:00pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a child on a bicycle hit by a car on Fairfield Woods Road near Morehouse Highway.
Comments / 0