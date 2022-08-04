ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Southaven board meeting gets heated during exchange over rezoning for medical marijuana dispensaries

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting turned heated Tuesday during a discussion regarding a zoning issue.

The issue involved a proposed designated area for medical marijuana dispensaries, which would require rezoning.

During the discussion about the boundaries, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite and Southaven Alderman William Jerome exchanged words.

Jerome accused Musselwhite of being condescending during the exchange, to which the mayor replied, “You’re not going to talk to me like this in the meeting.”

Ultimately, the city’s Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved a motion to begin the rezoning process.

