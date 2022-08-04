ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Sticker shock: Inflation, supply shortages affecting everything from mugs to food at Musikfest this year

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Matt and Christie Vymazal, owners of The Flying V Poutinerie, will again be a vendor at Musikfest this year, but had to raise their prices due to inflation. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Musikfest vendors and organizers usually ask for two things for Bethlehem’s biggest event, which gets started with a preview night Thursday — good weather and big crowds.

This year, they’re asking for two more things ― your patience and understanding as they deal with unprecedented inflation and product shortages.

Consumer prices increased by 9.1% in June, according to the Consumer Price Index, the highest 12-month increase since 1981. Supply chain issues are also causing problems for the events industry, creating shortages of plastic, potatoes, poultry and plenty more.

It stands to reason that prices for your favorite Musikfest foods and adult beverages will increase as well. And because of supply chain issues, you should buy the iconic mug as soon as possible.

ArtsQuest CEO Kassie Hilgert warned Musikfest fans who want to buy the festival’s signature 2022 mug that ArtsQuest will not be able to resupply mugs after they sell out, and has no mugs in stock from prior years either.

“Other years, you could do another order to the festival and get them sent here, that’s not possible this year due to supply chain issues,” Hilgert said.

In addition, ArtsQuest’s operating costs have increased by 20% across the board.

“Whether it’s a chair, ice, materials for merchandise, all of that is universally increasing [in price],” Hilgert said.

Luckily for attendees, the festival will remain free as it’s been since 1984.

Vendors are also struggling with increased food prices, forced to make difficult decisions like increasing prices or eliminating some dishes.

Matt and Christie Vymazal own the Flying V, a poutine restaurant and food truck in south Bethlehem. Their restaurant has struggled under the soaring price of potatoes over the last six months. A 50-pound bag of potatoes that cost $16 just six months ago now costs around $36, they said.

“We are 100% feeling every single cent of that $20 increase,” Matt said.

It’s relatively expensive for vendors to operate at Musikfest — rather than a flat rate, vendors pay ArtsQuest a percentage of their sales — so vendors usually charge even more at the ‘Fest than other locations.

The Flying V recently increased its prices $1 across the board for their dishes, and will charge an extra dollar for dishes at Musikfest to account for the fee.

Ralph Kane, owner of the Munchy Machine food truck in Delaware County, will bring the Scooby Doo-themed sandwich and snack truck to Musikfest for the first time this year. Because of cost increases of several ingredients, meat in particular, he has raised prices of his products three times over the past six months.

At Musikfest, you can expect Munchy Machine’s pork banh mi, loaded pierogi and a chicken and waffle cone to run you $17 each. Kane also had to select his menu carefully to ensure all of the items will be available because of supply shortages.

“Things are really volatile right now,” Kane said.

Still, vendors and organizers are hopeful that increased prices will not drown out enthusiasm for the festival.

Take a Taco food truck and catering, based in the Lehigh Valley, has been a fixture at Musikfest every year since its inception. Owner George Pitsilos has avoided raising prices for most dishes because business has been strong this year, he said. The truck makes weekly appearances at Allentown’s South Mall and visited many Lehigh Valley summer festivals, including Taco Fest and Blues, Brews and Barbecues.

“What I’ve seen this year with the food trucks, people are spending,” Pitsilos said. “Maybe it’s just the Lehigh Valley area, people have jobs, employment’s not as bad. But I think people are still enjoying themselves. They want to go out, want to go to Musikfest, see the shows, grab a few beers.”

And as a free festival, Musikfest is also more affordable than competing options, Hilgert said.

“To walk into a festival that’s free and support those official Musikfest food and beverage vendors, you are personally helping to keep the festival free for years to come,” she said.

“I hope that if [customers] see that any of the vendors prices have gone up a little this year, they’re not upset.” Christie Vymazal said. “It’s not because we’re trying to make more money, it’s just because we’re trying to survive.”

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at 610-820-6681 and liweber@mcall.com .

