Pawnee County reaches $850,000 settlement with oil company for 2016 earthquake damages

KTUL
Cherokee Nation announces $1 million relief for ranchers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation announced a $1 million relief program to help Cherokee ranchers. The "Relief for Cherokee Ranchers" program will support Cherokee ranchers within the Nation Reservation with the hay shortage during the current drought. This program will assist up to 2,000 ranchers, one per...
KTUL
Four fires break out in Pottawatomie County on Friday afternoon
POTTAWATOMIE COUTY, Okla. (KOKH — A total of four fires broke out in Pottawatomie County starting at around 1 p.m. on Friday. Officials say accidental causes are behind all of them. According to Chad Larman, emergency management director for Pottawatomie County, areas where burns occurred included, "Maud, we've had...
KTUL
Silver Alert for 62-year-old canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old James Barnes. Barnes was last seen when he was released from St. John's around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Barnes was in the hospital after having a seizure around 11 Friday night. Barnes does not have a cell phone...
KTUL
Former Rogers County commissioner arrested for suspect drug possession, more
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Rogers County commissioner was arrested on Saturday evening. Randy Baldridge, 54, was arrested for failure to pay taxes due to the state, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking of controlled dangerous substance, and failure to obey official traffic-controlled device. There is no court date...
KTUL
OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
KTUL
Man shot overnight in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Reports say the incident started out as a fight at an apartment complex at Northwest 34th Street. One man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life...
KTUL
A New Leaf to host series of open interviews
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is holding a series of open interviews for both part-time and full-time positions. They are seeking Direct Support Staff to help people with disabilities live on their own. “This is a chance to make a difference in the lives of people with...
KTUL
Tulsa Young Professionals host 918 Lead workshop
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On August 5 and 6, Tulsa Young Professionals hosted 918 Lead. 918 Lead is a nonpartisan civil servant training camp to develop Oklahoma's next generation of leaders. This two-day bootcamp was lead by current and former elected officials as well as political consultants to prepare...
KTUL
Haskell deputies arrest two suspects for stolen OKC car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 9 p.m. on August 4, Haskell County Sheriff's Office Deputies along with Choctaw Tribal officers performed a traffic stop for failure to maintain, and fictitious license plate on a black four-door Kia. The displayed license plate indicated it was on a 2008 Mercedes Benz.
KTUL
Broken Arrow police held their 16th annual Back-to-School Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across Oklahoma, families are getting ready to send their kids back to school. Catoosa heads back on Tuesday and Broken Arrow on Aug. 24. For the 16th year, police in BA are making sure students have the supplies they need to be successful. The department...
KTUL
What to know about shopping tax-free in the metro this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - School is back in session at Penn Square Mall and area-residents are invited to take advantage of month-long deals!. With U.S inflation reaching its highest peak since 1981, some families might find they have less to spend this year on items such as school supplies and clothing.
KTUL
Dog Day of Summer event happening in Bartlesville
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dog Day of summer will be held today, August 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Frontier Swimming Pool located at 312 South Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville. The pool will be closed to people starting today as well. The cost for the event...
KTUL
Man arrested in Stillwater after striking trailer house with car and fleeing, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police say they arrested a man early Friday morning after he struck a trailer house with a vehicle and attempted to flee. SPD responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. that reported a vehicle has struck a trailer house and the driver was attempting to leave.
KTUL
SATURDAY FORECAST: Heat advisory and sunny skies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Another hot day is in store for Green Country. Any isolated showers this morning should quickly die off during the morning. Sunshine, high humidity and high temperatures will make for dangerous heat this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area...
KTUL
Tulsa Oilers host back to school drive, public skate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, August 6, the Tulsa Oilers hosted a school supply drive and public skate event at the Oilers Ice Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Those who brought new school supplies received half off a public skate pass and half off a skate rental.
KTUL
TPD arrests January homicide suspects
Tulsa police arrested two suspects in a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred Jan. 22 when Brad Hale was shot and killed near 21st and 129th. Warrants were issued for Edson Bellefleur and Zion Crawford on Thursday, according to police. Crawford was in custody on unrelated charges and was charged on...
KTUL
Two men arrested after stealing catalytic converters, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested two men they say were caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters. On Thursday, officers responded to a catalytic converter theft in progress at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale. Police say the victim saw two men under his car...
KTUL
Advocate Alliance hosts DRAG Your Bike to Brunch event in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bike Brunch hosted by Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow and This Machine to support PRIDE Fest in BA is happening today. From 9 to 10 a.m. is the bike ride, brunch will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a drag show will start at 11 a.m.
KTUL
Man arrested after shooting near Quail Springs mall leaves one in hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after shooting two women near Quail Springs Mall. Police arrested Terrence Britton on Wednesday after he recklessly fired shots towards other vehicles that were moving northbound around 11 p.m. Oklahoma City Police responded to a shots fired call in...
KTUL
Tulsa group preparing to publish new board game after two years of work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Here it is, Mantle of the Keeper. Manifested from dream into reality. "About two years ago, I had this dream one night and I called my buddies the next day and I said hey, I have this idea for a board game. Two years later, we have actually funded our game on Kickstarter," said Zac Rovang.
