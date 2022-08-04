Read on longisland.news12.com
Related
HEAT ALERT: Tracking potential isolated storms into the weekend; temps remain in the 90s
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the heat will be the main concern. He says that New Jersey still will not see any beneficial rainfall, despite some isolated storms in the forecast..
Powerful storms drench parts of New Jersey; police make numerous rescues
Powerful thunderstorms lefts parts of New Jersey under water Friday night.
'Tip of the iceberg.' NY state health commissioner sounds alarm on potential polio spread in the Hudson Valley
State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett is expressing concern about the spread of polio in the Hudson Valley following the confirmed case in Rockland and the latest wastewater findings.
State DEC issues 2 environmental violations to Bowline Point power plant
Bowline Point Thermal Power Plant in West Haverstraw has been issued two environmental violations by the state of New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family: Yorktown teen missing since Aug. 4
News 12 was told Kristan Lee, 15, was last seen in Connecticut boarding a New York City-bound Metro-North train.
News 12
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Greenwich, Stamford, and Sharon Hospitals all received 5 stars by the government agency. The hospitals are rated in categories of mortality, safety, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
Injured bear spotted in Greenburgh
A bear with an injured right raw has been seen limping around Dobbs Ferry.
Hopewell Starbucks baristas are on strike, say company is uncooperative
Baristas at the Hopewell Starbucks in Mercer County were the first in New Jersey to vote unanimously to unionize in April.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State cannabis commission seeks to improve equity for recreational licenses
Minority, women and veteran entrepreneurs looking to break into New jersey’s marijuana market continue to face challenges.
2 suspects wanted for stealing wallets, cash from unlocked cars in Suffolk
Police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the people responsible for stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars in June.
Comments / 0