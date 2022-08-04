8 best men’s golf shoes that are comfortable and stylish both on and off the green

Mark Twain famously said that golf spoils a good walk. He was totally wrong, of course, but one thing that we can all agree spoils a good walk is a bad pair of shoes .

When it comes to finding the right pair for you, it can come down to style, comfort, practicality, but most important is how they make you feel out on the course.

Golf is incredibly hard, and sometimes we need all the help we can get. Having a decent bag , putter and even a stellar golf jacket can all help you get to the 18th, but a great pair of shoes can make you feel a million dollars out on the links. And the best pairs will give you assurance and confidence – which we all know can be the difference between a good round and a forgettable one.

But which ones to choose? Time has moved on in the world of golf attire , and now there’s so much choice it’s difficult to know where to begin.

Plus, golf courses can be a stuffy place, and while dress codes around the world are slowly but surely loosening up, for many it’s a case of finding a quality pair that look stylish, but still respect the traditions of the sport. So, we set out to find a pair that not only looked good but were comfortable enough to see us through from our first swing to our final putt.

How we tested

We took these shoes out for our usual club rounds at our local course – and up on a few Scottish links tracks on our yearly trip to the east coast. Thankfully, due to the weather the UK is experiencing in 2022, we were able to get out a few times a week, on a hilly and taxing course to really check the comfort and practicality of each sample. With the amount of zig-zagging across the fairway we normally do, and the time we spend in bunkers and thick rough, you can guarantee we put them through their paces.

While we didn’t often get to test them out on chillier, damper winter rounds, we checked the waterproofing of the shoes and made sure we went out at least twice in each pair of shoes we include in the list below. We’ve included plenty of pairs which will suit most budgets, including ones aimed at players new to the game and perhaps looking to keep the costs down. These are the ones that are truly tee-rific (sorry).

The best men’s golf shoes for 2022 are:

Best golf shoe overall – Ecco biom C4 golf shoe: £210, Ecco.com

– Ecco biom C4 golf shoe: £210, Ecco.com Best golf shoe for casual summer rounds – Adidas adicross retro: £75, Adidas.co.uk

– Adidas adicross retro: £75, Adidas.co.uk Best golf shoe for heavy rounds – Under Armour HOVR drive 2 golf shoes: £140, Underarmour.co.uk

– Under Armour HOVR drive 2 golf shoes: £140, Underarmour.co.uk Best trainer style golf shoe with bold looks – Puma RS-G golf shoes: £64.99, Americangolf.co.uk

– Puma RS-G golf shoes: £64.99, Americangolf.co.uk Best golf shoes for crossover styling – Duca del Cosma regent golf shoes: £169.95, Ducadelcosma.co.uk

– Duca del Cosma regent golf shoes: £169.95, Ducadelcosma.co.uk Best golf shoes for the true contemporary player – Adidas CodeChaos 22 golf shoes: £140, Adidas.co.uk

– Adidas CodeChaos 22 golf shoes: £140, Adidas.co.uk Best all-weather non-spikes golf shoe – Payntr X 001 F golf shoes: £129.99, Payntr.com

– Payntr X 001 F golf shoes: £129.99, Payntr.com Best premium golf shoe for traditional players – FootJoy premiere tarlow: £179.99, Footjoy.co.uk

