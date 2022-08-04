Read on www.wtyefm.com
Palestine Police Arrest Couple of Battery Charges
(Palestine) – A Crawford County couple was arrested over the weekend on domestic battery charges. According to Palestine Police Chief, Jeff Besing, on Friday, he arrested thirty-year-old Jeffery Otte the second and thirty-one-year-old Leah Otte for Domestic Battery. The pair was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
A Pair From Palestine Arrested
(Palestine) — A Palestine man was arrested earlier this week on a “laundry list” of charges. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, thirty-five-year-old Lamar Burns the Fourth was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Domestic Battery, Unlawful Restraint, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Disorderly Conduct. At the same address, authorities also arrested twenty-one-year-old Shiwana Walton on a Crawford County warrant. Both Burns and Walton were booked into the Crawford County Jail.
Crawford County Pair Could Face Thirty Plus Years in Prison
(Undated) – A Crawford County pair pled guilty to federal charges during a court appearance last week. According to the United States Department of Justice, thirty-year-old Zachary Patrick of Oblong and thirty-one-year-old Briana Blair of Robinson both pled guilty to breaking into cars, stealing IDs from vehicles, and committing identity theft to obtain thousands of dollars from local banks by fraud. Both Patrick and Blair pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. They are scheduled to be sentenced on November 17th and face a mandatory minimum of two years in prison and a statutory maximum of as many as thirty-two years in prison.
