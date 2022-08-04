(Undated) – A Crawford County pair pled guilty to federal charges during a court appearance last week. According to the United States Department of Justice, thirty-year-old Zachary Patrick of Oblong and thirty-one-year-old Briana Blair of Robinson both pled guilty to breaking into cars, stealing IDs from vehicles, and committing identity theft to obtain thousands of dollars from local banks by fraud. Both Patrick and Blair pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. They are scheduled to be sentenced on November 17th and face a mandatory minimum of two years in prison and a statutory maximum of as many as thirty-two years in prison.

