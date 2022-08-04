ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank of England predicts 13% inflation and recession as interest rates rise

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrLRr_0h4TRG8500

The UK is set to fall into it longest recession since the financial crisis and inflation will peak at more than 13% as gas prices soar, the Bank of England has warned.

Decision makers hiked the Bank’s base interest rate to 1.75% from 1.25%, the biggest single rise since 1995, as they tried to control the runaway inflation.

Consumer Prices Index inflation will hit 13.3% in October, the highest for more than 42 years, if regulator Ofgem hikes the price cap on energy bills to around £3,450, the Bank’s forecasters said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuP8Z_0h4TRG8500

The energy price will push the economy into a five-quarter recession – with gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking each quarter in 2023.

“Growth thereafter is very weak by historical standards,” the Bank said on Thursday.

The dire economic conditions will see real household incomes drop for two years in a row, the first time this has happened since records began in the 1960s. They will drop by 1.5% this year and 2.25% next.

However, the recession will at least be shallower than the 2008 crash, with GDP dropping up to 2.1% from its highest point.

Bank officials said that the depth of the drop is more comparable to the recession in the early 1990s.

Unemployment will start to rise again next year, according to the projections.

The Bank said that it expects inflation to come back under control in 2023, dropping below 2% towards the end of the year.

“The United Kingdom is now projected to enter recession from the fourth quarter of this year,” the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said.

“Real household post-tax income is projected to fall sharply in 2022 and 2023, while consumption growth turns negative.”

GDP is set to grow by 3.5% this year, the Bank said, revising its previous 3.75% projection downwards. It will then contract 1.5% next year, and a further 0.25% in 2024.

Meanwhile, real post-tax household income will fall 1.5% this year and 2.25% next, it said.

All but one member of the MPC, which sets interest rates, voted for the base rate to rise by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%.

It puts rates at their highest point since January 2009.

The MPC said that pressures from inflation had intensified since the last time the committee met, largely due to a near doubling in wholesale gas price since May.

As this feeds through to energy prices, households will face a major squeeze on their budgets.

The Bank forecast that the price cap on energy bills will rise from £1,971 to £3,450 per year for the average household this October.

Experts from Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy, have also predicted further hikes, to £3,616 in January and £3,729 in April. Other energy experts believe it could go higher still.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

One in four British adults cutting back on meat amid cost-of-living crisis

More than a quarter of British adults are cutting down on buying meat as part of their budgeting efforts during the cost-of-living crisis, a new survey has found. Out of 1,400 people surveyed, 28 per cent said they are intentionally reducing the amount of meat they buy as the cost of food, utilities and fuel skyrockets.The lower spending on meat is most concentrated in the North East of England, where 37 per cent of those questioned by Public First said they are reducing the amount they buy, and in the South East (34 per cent).In all parts of Britain,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile

A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be filled...
WORLD
The Independent

Scottish island listed for sale for two thirds of the average London house price

An island in Scotland could be yours for two thirds of the average price of a home in London.The property, which features five bedrooms, a lighthouse, and its own helipad, is on the market for £350,000. Buyers in the capital are looking at paying £529,829 on average for a house.Accessible by boat and helicopter, the island is an “important breeding ground and stop off” for many migratory seabirds including Arctic terns, various gull species, Turnstones, and Shags, according to estate agent Knight Frank.Sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies

Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Interest Rates#Real Gdp#Price Index#Uk#The Bank Of England#Bank Of England Lrb#2022 Bank
The Independent

Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?

Don’t Pay UK, a self-described “movement against the rise in energy bills,” is threatening payment strikes if energy bills are not reduced to an “affordable level.”The campaign is calling for one million people across the UK to pledge that they will cancel their direct debits if a price hike goes ahead on 1 October.Experts have warned against participation, due to the potential impact on credit scores and visits from debt collectors.This video explains what the movement is about, what they’re demanding, and how they’re going about it.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Before and after photos show scale of drought on UK reservoirs

As hose pipe bans come into effect and water companies and the government are accused of failures to prevent water shortages, the drought conditions in the UK are worsening, with many reservoirs at rarely-seen low levels.Alarming photographs reveal the impact the dry weather has had on bodies of water which help supply water companies.At Ardingly reservoir near Haywards Heath in West Sussex, photos show significant falls in water levels, with parts of the reservoir almost entirely drained.At Bewl Water in Kent, which is the largest stretch of water in southwest England, aerial photos show how the water levels have fallen...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Enough is enough’: Mick Lynch leads campaign to fight cost of living crisis

Rail, Maritime and Transport Union secretary general Mick Lynch is the face of a new campaign to tackle the cost of living crisis.Enough is Enough, founded by trade unions and community organisations, are calling for pay rises, a reduction in energy bills, the end of food poverty, affordable housing and a tax on the rich.Speaking in the campaign video released on social media, Lynch said: “People are fed up with the way they’re treated at work. We need to turn that mood into real organisation on behalf of the working class.”Sign up to our newsletters.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

UK weather: heat health alert issued ahead of heatwave

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a heat health alert for all regions of England as the country braces itself for another heatwave.The Met Office said a heatwave is highly likely this week and that temperratures could rise to the low to mid-30s.The UKHSA alert is in place from midday Tuesday 9 August to 6pm on Saturday 13 August. Experts are advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, and young children.Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme Events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: “Temperatures will feel very warm...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Oil edges up on strong economic data but trade choppy

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 1.5% on Monday, hovering near their lowest levels in months in volatile trading as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession.
The Independent

Much of UK to see heatwave conditions as hot and dry weather continues

Much of the UK is braced for another heatwave, with little rain expected to help relieve the threat of drought which has prompted hosepipe bans and fire warnings.The Met Office said temperatures are likely to rise into the low to mid-30s in central and southern parts of the UK – but will not be as extreme as the record-breaking heat in July when the thermometer climbed above 40C.Heatwave thresholds – which are met at different temperatures in different parts of the country – are likely to be hit in much of the UK.Heat is building this week as high pressure...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: I rebelled against the poll tax – could we do the same with energy bills?

What would happen if nobody paid their inflated gas and electricity bills? That is, whether they could actually afford to, or not? The short answer is that it would help force the government to act. We know this because something similar happened some years ago. And, reader, I did my bit in that little battle for social justice by indulging in minor lawlessness.The nearest thing we ever came to the kind of “don’t pay” campaign currently getting underway was the mass non-payment of the poll tax in 1990. The community charge, as it was officially termed, or council tax...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Grandmother denied boarding after easyJet misinterprets post-Brexit passport rules

Three months after a grandmother was wrongly denied boarding by easyJet, the airline continued to refuse compensation to her and her family.In April, Mary Rankin planned a multi-generational family holiday to Paris for a short Disneyland holiday to celebrate her 70th birthday, flying on easyJet from Glasgow to Paris.Ms Rankin’s passport – issued on 15 July 2012, expiring on 15 March 2023 – met the post-Brexit conditions for UK visitors to France and other European Union nations.But on the day of their flight to Paris, 25 April 2022, she was turned away by easyJet.Her granddaughter, Nicola Gow, told The Independent:...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon calls for urgent meeting with PM over cost-of-living crisis

Scotland’s First Minister has called for an urgent meeting between the heads of the devolved administrations to address the cost-of-living crisis.In a letter sent on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon urged the Prime Minister to move a proposed meeting between the heads of the UK’s Governments from September to this week.Last week, the Bank of England announced projections that could see inflation rise above 13% in October, while another projection found that the energy price cap could rise to £3,358 annually from October, and could hit £3,615 from January.Many of the “levers of government” required to tackle the issue remain reserved to...
U.K.
The Independent

US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm

The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, which has allegedly helped to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019.Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says Tornado Cash's systems were used to launder more than $96 million drawn from the June Harmony blockchain bridge theft and August Nomad crypto firm heist. Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, so that illegal actors can obscure the origin of stolen funds.“Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy