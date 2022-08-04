Toto Wolff downplays recent form and insists Mercedes are still ‘lacking’ up against Red Bull and Ferrari

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has downplayed the recent form of the Constructors champions and insists his team are “still lacking to the frontrunners” of Red Bull and Ferrari .

Mercedes have earned double podiums in the last two races in France and Hungary , with George Russell a surprise pole sitter in Budapest - the Silver Arrows’ first pole position of the season.

Despite not being able to hold position as Max Verstappen ’s surged through the pack, Russell still finished third with teammate Lewis Hamilton second and the seven-time world champion has now been on the podium in the last five races.

However, Mercedes are yet to win a race in the opening 13 rounds of the 2022 season and despite the recent upturn in form, Wolff is keen to downplay expectations and insists Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is still a “dominant force” on the right tyre compound.

“I think we need to be careful that it’s not specific to Budapest [and] that we just landed in the perfect window,” Wolff said.

“The other teams, Ferrari especially yesterday, complained about the tyre not being where it should have been. So, in my personal opinion, we’re still lacking to the front runners.

“You’ve seen that Leclerc on the right tyre is still a dominant force. But at least we were in the same race.”

Merecedes, who have won the Constructors Championship in the last eight years, are set to miss out this year and are currently 127 points behind Red Bull with nine races left, though have closed the gap to Ferrari in second to 30 points.

“Like I said before, I don’t want to say now suddenly we are right bang into the game and we can win races because I don’t think that’s the case,” Wolff added.

“I think we landed it well in Budapest on Saturday, and we are reaping the results [in the race]. But I don’t think we are close enough to Ferrari and Red Bull to really fight them as of yet, but lots of learning and it’s important to get it wrong also.”

Mercedes will next be back in action at the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August after the customary F1 summer break.