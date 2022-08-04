ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

State agency keen to work with Marathon County on a revised Family Keys project

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLhkZ_0h4TQgqe00

Damakant Jayshi

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families has expressed its interest to work with Marathon County on a revised pilot family reunion project that failed to get a nod from the Board of Supervisors last month.

“The DCF did reach out to Marathon County and expressed again an interest to work to address some of the concerns that the board (of supervisors) had,” said County Administrator Lance Leonhard, at a meeting of the Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday.”

Leonhard made the comments to update the committee on the nixed Family Keys project and said he could develop a revised program into the budget, if the committee is interested in the proposition.

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors rejected the 2-year Family Keys project last month. Though the required budgetary procedure to accept the federal grant of $327,100, funds already secured, had the support from a majority of supervisors, it failed to garner the required two-third majority vote.

The two-year Family Keys project would provide a transitional home for parents who have met all court-ordered requirements to be reunited with their children but struggle to find appropriate housing. Requirements imposed by the court include parenting education, AODA and/or mental health evaluations and counseling, supervised or unsupervised visitation with their children, cooperation with a case manager, and safe and adequate housing. Parents who meet all requirements but lack safe housing cannot have their children back, resulting in additional foster. The Family Keys program aims to address this gap.

Leonhard said a firm understanding of what the potential revisions to the program might look like are not yet clear, but pointed out that discussion with the DCF centered on resolving concerns over the congregate living aspect of the program, potential risks to the county associated with signing leases, or the idea that the county would be providing public housing and the concern about how quickly program participants moved from grant-supported housing into a home of their own.

The discussion with DCF, said the county administrator, looked into the possibility of having single-family housing instead of congregate living. Some supervisors who voted against the project said that they would support it if the program opted for single-family units instead of putting three or families together for months in a transitional home.

As for the concerns related to public housing, discussions centered on whether there is an opportunity to provide rental assistance to families to get them to be in a stable position where their children can be returned to them.

Leonhard said he would update the committee with details of their discussion with DCF as they emerge.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Riverfront proposals should be compatible with public use

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Town of Wausau FD receives $1,500 donation

WAUSAU – Country Financial representative Paul Schmidt has donated $1,500 to the Town of Wausau Fire Department as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program, Country Financial announced this week. The money will be used to outfit the fire department’s water truck with new safety LED lights and markers and turnout replacement gear.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Merrill appoints interim administrator team

MERRILL – The city on Aug. 3 appointed a joint team to act as interim administrator of the city of Merrill following the retirement of the city’s current administrator Dave Johnson, Mayor Steven Hass announced. During a closed session, the Merrill City Council voted to appoint Corey Bennett,...
MERRILL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Marathon County, WI
Society
Marathon County, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Marathon County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
WausauPilot

2 Wausau pools to close this weekend

Wausau residents have just a few final opportunities to cool off in city pools, with two facilities closing for the season this weekend. All three pools will be open on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to soar into the high 80s. Memorial Pool, on the city’s southeast side, is open...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Wausau-area reader supports Tom Tiffany

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health And Human Services#Family Reunion#The Board Of Supervisors#Dcf#County Administrator
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Aug. 4, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

‘You can’t unring the bell’ on mining, critics say, but company says fears are unfounded

Residents from across Marathon County on Tuesday continued expressing concerns over proposed exploratory drilling for gold in the Easton Reef Deposit, urging county officials to reject a permit from GreenLight Metals. Speaking during the public comments portion of Tuesday’s joint meeting of Marathon County’s Metallic Mining and Environmental Resources Committees,...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wipfli announces promotion

MILWAUKEE — Wipfli LLP, a national consulting and accounting firm, has announced the promotion of Erin Witucki to partner in the Wausau tax practice. Witucki was among 20 new partners and principals recently promoted by the company. Witucki focuses her time on planning and preparing income tax returns for...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Aug. 2

Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Fireside patio to be built at Nine Mile

RIB MOUNTAIN – A new fireside patio called Perry’s Fireside will be built at Nine Mile County Forest to memorialize the late Perry Dau. The Dau family coordinated Perry’s Fireside project by partnering with the Wausau Nordic Ski Club and together they coordinated with the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to enhance the Nine Mile experience.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 5, 2022

David Deon Stuart, Wausau, WI passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack at his home on his 20th wedding anniversary, August 3rd, 2022. He shared this life’s journey with his soul mate, “Sweet Lisa” (Hasko) Stuart. David was born in Nashville, TN on September 20th, 1967, to the late James C. “Jimmy” Williams and Deborah (Stuart) Terrell.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Police cite dog owner who left animal in vehicle for more than an hour

The Rhinelander Police Department is reminding animal owners that they will be fined if they put their pets in danger by leaving them unattended in a hot vehicle. The department posted a photo on Facebook of a visibly struggling animal that they say was left in a vehicle for more than an hour – along with a copy of the $326.50 citation the owner received.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Stevens Point kidnapping suspect arrested in Wausau

A suspect in a Stevens Point armed kidnapping and shooting was arrested Sunday in Wausau, according to the Point Plover Metro Wire. Officers were called to the 600 block of John’s Drive at 5:07 a.m. on Aug. 6 after a 911 report of a gunshot through an apartment floor. Witnesses told police a 24-year-old Wausau man kidnapped another man at gunpoint from the apartment when someone called 911 to report a gunshot through the floor of an apartment following a disturbance.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Chamber to host Fun@5 networking event on Clark Island

WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is offering a unique opportunity for individuals to build their personal and professional networks at a special Fun@5 event to be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 on Clark Island in downtown Wausau. The Chamber will offer tours of Clark Island’s historic WPS Powerhouse and train depot during this event. Attendees will enjoy a cookout featuring food, beverages and desserts from various Chamber members. The event will also include live music, outdoor games and an opportunity to watch kayakers navigate the Wausau Whitewater course.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy