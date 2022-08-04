ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Paramount Global Q2 DTC Subscribers At 64 Million; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Buoys Theatrical Revenue

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEfKl_0h4TQWyG00

Click here to read the full article.

Paramount Global said Thursday that Top Gun: Maverick powered a 126% surge in filmed entertainment sales last quarter, surpassing Titanic to become the studio’s biggest domestic release of all time. Theatrical revenue jumped by $630 million from the year before, the company said in reporting its Q2 2022 financials.

Total direct-to-consumer subscribers rose to nearly 64 million, reflecting the removal of 3.9 million subscribers in Russia where Paramount and other media companies suspended operations in Russia in March after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Paramount+ added 4.9 million subscribers, growing the count to over 43 million. Some 1.2 Russia subs were removed.

Paramount+ Performing “Above Expectations” In UK, Ireland, South Korea; Bob Bakish Forecasts “Big Year” For Western Europe

The stock is down nearly 4% before the open following the report, that showed adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of 64 cents, down from 97 cents. Total revenue at $7.8 billion rose from $6.5 billion in the year-earlier quarter. The numbers beat forecasts, but also showed wider losses in streaming due to higher spending as well as advertising headwinds in the TV Media biz.

Consolidated operating income fell 33% to $819 million.

“Paramount continues to build momentum with the assets, strategy and ability to compete — and win,” said CEO Bob Bakish . “At the heart of that growth was our hugely popular content — from the cultural phenomenon and #1 movie in the world, Top Gun: Maverick, to the most popular show in the country, Yellowstone . Our deep and growing library of valuable IP, coupled with the strength of our best-in-class assets, ensures we are well-positioned to continue to maximize value for our shareholders.”

Pluto TV grew global monthly active users (MAUs) to nearly 70 million.

DTC revenue increased 56% year-over-year, with subscription revenue up 74% to $830M, reflecting paid subscriber growth for Paramount+. Advertising revenue rose 25% year-over-year, reflecting growth from Paramount+ and Pluto TV, driven by increased impressions on both services.

Paramount+ revenue grew 120%. Acquisition and engagement was led by Halo, 1883, The Lost City, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jackass Forever, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the UEFA Champions League. It cited strong growth in domestic and international hours watched per household.

Adjusted OIBDA — operating income before depreciation and amortization and a widely used indicator — was a negative $445 million, way wider than the $143 million operating loss reported a year ago and reflecting increased investment in DTC services.

This is the second earnings period to come around amid growing anxiety on Wall Street about continued streaming spend without visibility on profits.

In the TV Media space, revenue rose 1% year-over-year, reflecting growth in content licensing revenues, partially offset by lower advertising and affiliate revenues.

Advertising revenue decreased 6% year-over-year, as pricing only partially offset the impact of lower linear impressions and FX. The ad market has been described by a stream of executives lately as increasingly “choppy.”

Affiliate and subscription revenue declined 3% year-over-year, driven by lower revenues in international markets, where the company restructured key affiliate agreements that shifted revenue from pay television to DTC. Adjusted OIBDA fell 8% year-over-year on the lower advertising and affiliate revenues.

Licensing and other revenues grew 27% year-over-year.

In Filmed Entertainment, Top Gun: Maverick is at $1.3 billion to date at the box office globally and still going, now a top 10 domestic film of all time. Paramount’s The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also debuted at No. 1 at the box office in the June quarter.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Now Paramount’s Biggest Worldwide Grosser Ever

Licensing and other revenue grew 27% year-over-year, driven by the monetization of recent theatrical releases. Adjusted OIBDA increased $129 million, reflecting the strong performance of current-year releases.

As of June 30, the company had $4 billion of cash on its balance sheet and a committed $3.5B revolving credit facility that remains undrawn.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Secures China Release Date

Click here to read the full article. China has set an August 19 release date for Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru. This will be the first major tentpole from Hollywood to hit the market since Universal’s own Jurassic World Dominion which has grossed $157.4M there through Sunday and during an extended nine-week run; it is the biggest studio import of 2022. The Universal Pictures Weibo account today posted the date for Rise Of Gru writing in part, “Long time no see, troublemakers! Get on the scooter, we’re back!” The Maoyan ticketing platform and the Douban reviews site are also carrying...
NFL
Deadline

Vue Cinemas’ Chain: Fall In Ticket Sales Cuts Company Value In Half To $785Bn

Click here to read the full article. The Vue International Cinema chain has reduced its valuation by approximately half to around £650million ($785.6million). The Times reports that the company is being restructured in a deal that has protected it from a €130 million legal claim in Germany and allowed new funds to be injected into operations. This follows last month’s announcement that Vue’s lenders will take control of the business, replacing previous majority owners Alberta Investment Management Corporation and Omers (both Canadian pension funds). Vue enjoyed a record year in 2019, when it was valued at an estimated £2billion, but the chain...
NFL
Deadline

Cinemark Stock Dips On Q2 Write-Down, Higher Costs; CEO Sees Next Two Months Challenged By Fewer Releases

Click here to read the full article. Cinemark, which saw box office momentum buoy second quarter financials, said August and September will be tougher as new release volume dips. CEO Sean Gamble told Wall Street on a post-earnings call that the nation’s third largest exhibitor is optimistic on the business, but that the pace of an ongoing recovery depends on consumer sentiment regarding the pandemic, sustained quality and diversity of new films, and the number releases. After a string of blockbusters led by Top Gun: Maverick, the industry is girding for a slowdown on seasonality, pandemic-related production delays, and film release date...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Warner Bros. Discovery Took $825M Hit For Content Write-Downs, $208M For Layoffs In Q2

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery Friday detailed its charges for the second quarter that included a combined $825 million hit on the content side, including $496 million for content impairment and $329 million for content development write-downs, as well as $208 million for employee terminations for the three months ended June. As reported Thursday, WBD posted a net loss of $3.4 billion (or $2.2 billion pro forma) in its first quarter as a combined company, recording $1 billion of restructuring and other charges (and $983 million of transaction and integration expenses). An SEC filing today said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Deadline

Warner Bros. Discovery Down 15% After Earnings Debut As Wall Street Sees “Post-Merger Growing Pains” – Update

Click here to read the full article. Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery continued to fall Friday, down more than 15%, after its first combined financials report featured a big net loss, disappointing revenue, high debt and a slower outlook for streaming amid anticipate post-merger growing pains. Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo, downgraded the stock (from ‘equal weight’ to ‘overweight’) and cut his price target. The collection of assets is great but outlook and guidance “indicate a company going through a lot of post-merger growing pains.” The numbers, which were released after market close yesterday, were followed by a long, meaty call with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

John Leguizamo Outraged On James Franco Casting As Fidel Castro: “He Ain’t Latino!”

Click here to read the full article. John Leguizamo thinks the casting of James Franco as Cuban revolution leader Fidel Castro is no bueno. That’s “no good,” for those of you who aren’t Latino. Like Franco. Deadline exclusively broke the news earlier this week that Franco, 44, will be playing Castro in the indie film Alina of Cuba. That spawned an Instagram eruption today from Leguizamo, who ranted against having a non-Latino actor in the role. “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d up! Plus...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Paramount Pictures#Advertising Revenue#Tv Streaming#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Business Industry#Titanic#Eps
Deadline

Clu Gulager Dies: Veteran Horror Film Actor In ‘Return Of The Living Dead’ Was 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran character actor for nearly 70 years and 165 credits, has died. He was 93 and passed at home of natural causes, according to family posts on social media. Gulager is best remembered for his portrayal of Burt in the 1985 horror-comedy The Return of the Living Dead, and Mr. Walsh in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge. Gulager also appeared in The Killers, The Last Picture Show, Mystery in Dracula’s Castle, The Killer Who Wouldn’t Die, The Initiation, From a Whisper to a Scream, The Hidden, Uninvited, I’m Gonna Git You...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Anne Heche In Stable Condition As Her Family Asks For Prayers After Fiery Car Crash – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE SATURDAY 3:50 PM:  Anne Heche’s publicist has released a statement a day after the actress was rushed to the hospital when a car she was driving crashed and caught fire. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family asks for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said. “We ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” PREVIOUS FRIDAY 4:30 PM: Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized in critical condition with burns after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, Deadline has confirmed. The news was first reported by TMZ. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Judith Durham Dies: ‘Georgy Girl’ Singer With The Seekers Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Judith Durham, an Australian folk music icon whose voice graced several international hits with her group The Seekers, died August 5 of lung-disease complications at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. She was 79. Her death was announced by Universal Music Australia and the Musicoast record label. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery The Seekers added Durham in 1963 and the chemistry of the group’s voices saw the four become the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the UK and the United States. They sold more than 50 million records...
MUSIC
Deadline

Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Pete Rose Dismisses Statutory Rape Questions In Return To Philadelphia

Click here to read the full article. Pete Rose declined to answer two reporters’ questions today about his relationship with an alleged underage girl in his first return to Philadelphia since August 1989. Rose was present as the team celebrated the Phillies’ 1980 World Series championship team and other former players. The incidents in question first surfaced in 2017. A woman who has remained unidentified said Rose, then a member of the Cincinnati Reds, initiated a relationship with her in 1973, when she was age 14 and 15. They later allegedly had sexual encounters in Cincinnati that lasted several years. She also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

Roger E. Mosley Dies: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum P.I., died early Sunday morning. No cause of death was given. Mosley was on the original Magnum P.I. for its eight-year run, appearing in 158 episodes, then came back to the rebooted CBS series for a cameo as a different character. Born in Los Angeles, he lived in the Watts neighborhood and attended Jordan High School In addition to Magnum P.I., he appeared on the television shows Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Alex Jones Slapped With $45.2 Million In Punitive Damages In Sandy Hook Case

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, August 5: A Texas jury slapped Alex Jones with $45.2 million in punitive damages for spreading the false claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting massacre was a hoax. The jury’s award is added to the $4.1 million in compensatory damages the jury awarded to the parents of Jesse Lewis, who was among the 26 killed in the massacre, on Thursday. Jones already had been found liable in the parents’ defamation case, as they claimed that the Infowars host’s contention that Sandy Hook was a “false flag” operation subjected them to death threats...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Nick Faldo Retires From The CBS Golf Booth, As Colleagues Bid Emotional Farewells

Click here to read the full article. Longtime CBS golf broadcaster Nick Faldo is taking off his headset after 16 years. Faldo bid farewell Sunday during the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The six-time major champion was honored with a plaque behind the ninth green on the club’s Wall of Fame. The broadcast featured emotional messages from Faldo’s former and current colleagues both on and off the golf course. Trevor Immelman reminisced, “I was very fortunate to meet Sir Nick when I was 15 years old. He took me under his wing, he’s...
GREENSBORO, NC
Deadline

Lukas Nathrath’s ‘One Last Evening’ Wins Locarno Pro’s First Look Prize; UKTV Seeks Comedy Scripts By Women & Greenlights ‘Annika’ Season Two; CJ ENM Spanish Language Deal; Andy Serkis’s Imaginarium Productions, Newen Connect Team On ‘Madame!’ – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Lukas Nathrath’s One Last Evening Wins Locarno Pro’s First Look Prize German filmmaker Lukas Nathrath’s debut feature One Last Evening, about a young couple who host a doomed farewell dinner for friends before moving to a new city, has won Locarno Pro’s First Look Award. The prize comes with €50,000 in post-production services from Swiss and Germany-based production house Cinegrell. This year’s First Look line-up showcased six upcoming movies from Germany. In further prizes, Le Film Français Award, offering advertising services worth €5,600, went to Arthur & Diana by Sara Summa. And the Kaiju Cinema Diffusion...
NFL
Deadline

‘Lucy And Desi’ Team On Finding Hidden Gems To Tell Love Story Of Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz: “We Struck Gold” – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Mark Monroe, writer-producer of the Emmy-nominated documentary Lucy and Desi, calls Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz “the most powerful couple probably Hollywood has ever seen.” Not only did the pair found Desilu Studios, a major independent production company, but they created one of the most beloved TV programs of all time with I Love Lucy. That show introduced all sorts of innovations that remain industry standards today, including the practice of taping sitcoms before a live audience, shooting with multiple cameras, syndication, and re-runs. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “The innovations… we take...
NFL
Deadline

Axios To Sell To Cox Enterprises In Deal Valued At $525 Million

Click here to read the full article. Axios, the digital media startup covering politics, technology and media, has agreed to be purchased by Cox Enterprises, the communications, automotive and media company. The value of the deal for Axios Media was $525 million, according to a source familiar with the transaction and other reports. Cox Enterprises bought a stake in Axios last year. Alex Taylor, Cox Enterprises chairman and CEO, said that “bringing a forward-thinking organization like Axios into Cox Enterprises is exciting for us on many levels, and we look forward to helping them continue to scale and grow.” Axios co-founders Jim VandeHei,...
NFL
Deadline

The Letterboxd Story: A Site For Film Lovers & Film Listers Giving Indie Distributors A Hand – Specialty Preview

Click here to read the full article. A New Zealand-based platform where fans track, review and share lists of movies old and new is an increasingly influential marketing tool for specialty film with budgets tight and audiences harder to reach. Letterboxd, founded as a passion project by Auckland tech entrepreneurs Matthew Buchanan and Karl von Randow just over a decade ago, recently passed 6.5 million members, with 40-50% in North America followed by the U.K., Europe and breakout markets including Brazil, India, Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines. It has 4.4 million monthly visitors and 800 million monthly page views. Since launch, users...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

112K+
Followers
33K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy