New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans

Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style

Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

White Linen Night returns to Julia Street for first time since 2019

NEW ORLEANS — White Linen Night returned for the first time since 2019 to the Big Easy giving a big boost to the art community in the city. “It’s such a relief, so glad to be back. We’re having this event which is kind of like the pinnacle for the art community here on Julia Street," said Garlyn Gryder, owner of the Gryder Gallery on Julia Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
verylocal.com

Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer

Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. In order to make things a little easier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Top 10 New Orleans' Happy Hours

Having a too-hot summer? So are we. Here's our list of the 10 best places in the city to spend happy hours on these long days and beat the heat with some spectacular deals. Metairie's A Tavola restaurant is a smash hit at any time of day, but their happy hour specials are truly something to write home about. With deals lasting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, you may never need to go anywhere else to enjoy an affordable afternoon of delicious drinks and tasty Italian treats. $6 cocktails will keep you coming back, and half price pizzas will keep filling you up at this charming locale just outside the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley

The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

6 Best Pet-Friendly Locations Around New Orleans

What’s the point of experiencing all the bars and restaurants New Orleans has to offer if you can’t bring your best friend along… man’s best friend that is. Throughout the city, there are many establishments that openly welcome Fido and Fluffy to partake in happy hour revelry. But this week, the editor’s have picked their favorite pet-friendly locations for locals and visitors alike to try.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Cambridge, Massachusetts, chef wins the 2022 Great American Seafood Cook

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board crownedChef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as the first-ever 2022 Queen of American Seafood after winning the 2022 Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday, Aug. 6, in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

McGlinchey Stafford attorneys recognized, Louis Armstrong International Airport official named to board

Eighteen attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford and eight practice areas have been recognized by Chambers USA. Rodolfo J. “Rudy” Aguilar Jr., Samuel A. Bacot, J. Patrick Beauchamp, Stephen P. Beiser, Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Rudy J. Cerone, Douglas Charnas, Katherine Conklin, Mark Edelman, G. Dewey Hembree III, Ronnie Johnson, Christine Lipsey, Jean-Paul Perrault, Michael H. Rubin, Robert Savoie, S. Jess Sperry, H. Hunter Twiford III and Lauren Ybarra were recognized by the legal research directory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Restaurants eating cost of higher energy, food, fuel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chip Robert is running Mike Anderson’s like any other day but in these times that’s getting harder to do. “When your energy bills double, with our margins that are set the way that they are in restaurants, which are small, It’s hitting, it’s really hitting us hard.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix

Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Red Dress Sales have radical rags in rouge for running

Get ready in rouge for the Red Dress Run by picking up a rose-colored frock at the special event that benefits a local organization that helps dress women year-round. The Red Dress Ready Sale proceeds benefit the Dress For Success New Orleans. The sale will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Faubourg Brewing Co.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FodorsTravel

Would You Take the Longest Rail Journey in the U.S.?

The Crescent, whose route dates back to the 19th century, takes you 30 hours and 1,377 miles between New Orleans and New York City. s The Crescent, a hulking 9-carriage Cadillac of a train gently pulls out from the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans, a wave of calm suddenly sweeps through the corridors as though it’s being pumped out of air conditioning units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theadvocate.com

This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA

