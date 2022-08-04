Read on vinepair.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita Durairaj
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans
Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style
Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
WDSU
White Linen Night returns to Julia Street for first time since 2019
NEW ORLEANS — White Linen Night returned for the first time since 2019 to the Big Easy giving a big boost to the art community in the city. “It’s such a relief, so glad to be back. We’re having this event which is kind of like the pinnacle for the art community here on Julia Street," said Garlyn Gryder, owner of the Gryder Gallery on Julia Street.
NOLA.com
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
verylocal.com
Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer
Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. In order to make things a little easier...
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans' Happy Hours
Having a too-hot summer? So are we. Here's our list of the 10 best places in the city to spend happy hours on these long days and beat the heat with some spectacular deals. Metairie's A Tavola restaurant is a smash hit at any time of day, but their happy hour specials are truly something to write home about. With deals lasting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, you may never need to go anywhere else to enjoy an affordable afternoon of delicious drinks and tasty Italian treats. $6 cocktails will keep you coming back, and half price pizzas will keep filling you up at this charming locale just outside the city.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley
The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
myneworleans.com
6 Best Pet-Friendly Locations Around New Orleans
What’s the point of experiencing all the bars and restaurants New Orleans has to offer if you can’t bring your best friend along… man’s best friend that is. Throughout the city, there are many establishments that openly welcome Fido and Fluffy to partake in happy hour revelry. But this week, the editor’s have picked their favorite pet-friendly locations for locals and visitors alike to try.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mangin's Iron Works made wrought iron balconies, fences and railings in the French Quarter for almost 100 years
In 1975, I purchased a wrought iron fence and gate from a home being demolished on Royal Street. I installed it at my home. There is a manufacturer’s tag attached that says “C.A. Mangin, 621 Bourbon St., N.O.” What can you tell me about my fence?. T-Bud.
WDSU
Cambridge, Massachusetts, chef wins the 2022 Great American Seafood Cook
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board crownedChef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as the first-ever 2022 Queen of American Seafood after winning the 2022 Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday, Aug. 6, in New Orleans.
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
McGlinchey Stafford attorneys recognized, Louis Armstrong International Airport official named to board
Eighteen attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford and eight practice areas have been recognized by Chambers USA. Rodolfo J. “Rudy” Aguilar Jr., Samuel A. Bacot, J. Patrick Beauchamp, Stephen P. Beiser, Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Rudy J. Cerone, Douglas Charnas, Katherine Conklin, Mark Edelman, G. Dewey Hembree III, Ronnie Johnson, Christine Lipsey, Jean-Paul Perrault, Michael H. Rubin, Robert Savoie, S. Jess Sperry, H. Hunter Twiford III and Lauren Ybarra were recognized by the legal research directory.
Restaurants eating cost of higher energy, food, fuel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chip Robert is running Mike Anderson’s like any other day but in these times that’s getting harder to do. “When your energy bills double, with our margins that are set the way that they are in restaurants, which are small, It’s hitting, it’s really hitting us hard.”
NOLA.com
New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix
Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NOLA.com
Red Dress Sales have radical rags in rouge for running
Get ready in rouge for the Red Dress Run by picking up a rose-colored frock at the special event that benefits a local organization that helps dress women year-round. The Red Dress Ready Sale proceeds benefit the Dress For Success New Orleans. The sale will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Faubourg Brewing Co.
FodorsTravel
Would You Take the Longest Rail Journey in the U.S.?
The Crescent, whose route dates back to the 19th century, takes you 30 hours and 1,377 miles between New Orleans and New York City. s The Crescent, a hulking 9-carriage Cadillac of a train gently pulls out from the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans, a wave of calm suddenly sweeps through the corridors as though it’s being pumped out of air conditioning units.
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Comments / 1