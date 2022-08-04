ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep football preview: Matayo Uiagalelei is ready for senior season at St. John Bosco

By Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
St. John Bosco's Matayo Uiagalelei is ready for his senior season. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

It’s the final high school football season for 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco. He wants to go out with a bang, so watch out. He has all the talent and drive to have a great senior season.

Cameron Bryant of Sierra Canyon and Luca Conti of Corona Centennial, committed to Stanford and Arizona, respectively, are going to be piling up the sacks.

Sinn Brennan of Los Alamitos changed his body during the spring and summer and is waiting to be unleashed. Seth Fao of Banning is an athletic defensive end who played running back, receiver and safety last season.

TJ Ford of Chaminade is 6-2 and 300 pounds. He doesn’t like to be moved out of the way. Frederick Williams of Gardena Serra will be tough to block, as will Colorado commit Carson Mott of Simi Valley and Cal commit Ashton Sanders of L.A. Cathedral.

Tyler Parker of Santa Margarita is only a sophomore, but he has everyone’s attention because of his strength.

Oaks Christian's Dylan Hampsten had 10 sacks for Saugus last season.

Senior defensive end Jose Frutos of JSerra was team MVP and firs-team all-Trinity League.

Defensive end Zane Poulter of Chino Hills had six sacks last season.

