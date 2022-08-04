When Erin Taylor began training at a Decatur Chick-Fil-A to become a Director of Operations, she believed it was a turning point for her career. However, in a federal lawsuit , Taylor says she was subjected to “sexual harassment,” “discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation” and “retaliation.”

Employers in the U.S. are barred from discriminating against LGBTQ employees on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity following the 2020 landmark Supreme Court case Bostock v. Clayton County.

IJE Hospitality did not directly address specific claims Taylor made in her suit but said it would defend against them in court.

“IJE Hospitality has vigorous policies and procedures to prohibit harassment, discrimination, and retaliation and does not discriminate or harass, or tolerate discrimination or harassment, on the basis of any protected characteristic, including sex or gender identity,” according to a written statement. “IJE Hospitality is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace that is welcoming, inclusive, and values all people. IJE Hospitality will continue to defend against these claims in court.”

Taylor tells her story to Itoro Umontuen of The Atlanta Voice.

The post Video: Erin Taylor sues Chick-Fil-A for sexual harassment and discrimination appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .