ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Video: Erin Taylor sues Chick-Fil-A for sexual harassment and discrimination

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10a45L_0h4TPTHs00

When Erin Taylor began training at a Decatur Chick-Fil-A to become a Director of Operations, she believed it was a turning point for her career. However, in a federal lawsuit , Taylor says she was subjected to “sexual harassment,” “discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation” and “retaliation.”

Employers in the U.S. are barred from discriminating against LGBTQ employees on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity following the 2020 landmark Supreme Court case Bostock v. Clayton County.

IJE Hospitality did not directly address specific claims Taylor made in her suit but said it would defend against them in court.

“IJE Hospitality has vigorous policies and procedures to prohibit harassment, discrimination, and retaliation and does not discriminate or harass, or tolerate discrimination or harassment, on the basis of any protected characteristic, including sex or gender identity,” according to a written statement. “IJE Hospitality is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace that is welcoming, inclusive, and values all people. IJE Hospitality will continue to defend against these claims in court.”

Taylor tells her story to Itoro Umontuen of The Atlanta Voice.

The post Video: Erin Taylor sues Chick-Fil-A for sexual harassment and discrimination appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta’s Al McRae Installed as Board Member of the Georgia Bankers Association

ATLANTA – Al McRae, Atlanta market president for Bank of America and managing director/Diverse Segments Business Development executive for Bank of America’s Private Bank, has been appointed by GBA Chairman Rhodes McLanahan, CEO of First American Bank & Trust Company in Athens, to serve a three-year term as an At Large member of the board of directors […] The post Atlanta’s Al McRae Installed as Board Member of the Georgia Bankers Association appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer

Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death.  Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JONESBORO, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Clayton County Schools debuts “Village on Patrol” program

As Clayton County students returned to school on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the administration has not forgotten the tragedy of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas that has changed school safety across America.  Teachers greet their students as parents walk their children in the school building across the district and face the unwavering […] The post Clayton County Schools debuts “Village on Patrol” program appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Senate Democrats pass key budget plan; victories for Biden, Ossoff and Warnock

Senate Democrats secured a key victory as they passed a package that would include provisions for climate, health care and corporate taxes on Sunday afternoon. Although it was not the $2.2 trillion Build Back Better act that President Joe Biden wanted, the Inflation Reduction Act continues comprehensive provisions that will promises to pay down the […] The post Senate Democrats pass key budget plan; victories for Biden, Ossoff and Warnock appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Decatur, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival canceled, reportedly due to state’s gun laws

By Melissa Alonso, Shawn Nottingham and Theresa Waldrop | CNN  (CNN) — The Atlanta music festival Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands of concertgoers and blockbuster musicians each year, “will no longer be taking place this year,” organizers announced in a tweet Monday. Though the organizers did not cite a reason for calling off […] The post Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival canceled, reportedly due to state’s gun laws appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

City of Atlanta will temporarily lease jail space to Fulton County to curb overcrowding

The City of Atlanta and Fulton County have reached an agreement to temporarily lease up to 700 beds from the Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate severe overcrowding in Fulton County facilities. The four-year agreement is subject to approval by both the Atlanta City Council and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners in the coming […] The post City of Atlanta will temporarily lease jail space to Fulton County to curb overcrowding appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election. Walker’s campaign said Wednesday that […] The post Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
SAVANNAH, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a subpoena that was issued on July 26 and […] The post Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Workplace Discrimination#Chick Fil A#Violent Crime#The Atlanta Voice
TheAtlantaVoice

Stacey Abrams hosts ‘One Georgia: Grad Edition’

High school graduates throughout Greater Atlanta were invited to join Stacey Abrams and the Abrams for Georgia campaign for an evening of celebration at Terminal West on June 6. “One Georgia Fest: Grad Edition” was an event designed to highlight the graduating seniors’ accomplishments. The Democratic candidate for governor provided music, free food, drinks and […] The post Stacey Abrams hosts ‘One Georgia: Grad Edition’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Witherite Law Group and the SWAG Shop partner to offer free back-to-school haircuts

Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck and The SWAG Shop are joining together to provide free haircuts to Atlanta youth returning to school this fall.  Witherite Law Group will sponsor more than 160 students to receive a free haircut, valued at approximately $30 each. The free haircuts will be provided to students up to age 18.  This inaugural event is […] The post Witherite Law Group and the SWAG Shop partner to offer free back-to-school haircuts appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia teachers get $125 more for supplies from federal aid

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is using federal COVID-19 relief money to give teachers another $125 to buy school supplies, months after issuing a similar stipend. Kemp, a Republican running for reelection, made the announcement Friday at Ola High School in Henry County before teachers preparing for school to start next week. […] The post Georgia teachers get $125 more for supplies from federal aid appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MCDONOUGH, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces $3.5 million grant program to city’s small businesses and property owners

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of a new $3.5 million grant program to support local small businesses in Atlanta. Through the Commercial Property Improvement Grant program (CPIG), small business owners are eligible to apply for grants of up to $50,000 for exterior and interior enhancements to their business. The CPIG program is the second […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces $3.5 million grant program to city’s small businesses and property owners appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Police Department hosts recruitment day at Lenox Square

Saturday morning at Lenox Square, the Atlanta Police Department hosted a recruitment day as they look to add more officers and 911 dispatchers to their ranks.  “So as we advance out of COVID and even while in COVID one thing that I’m so proud of is the men and women that work for the Atlanta […] The post Atlanta Police Department hosts recruitment day at Lenox Square appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Thomas J. Blocker Society Living Legends Gala will honor Drs. David Satcher and Louis Sullivan

On Friday, July 29, beginning at 6 PM with a VIP Reception and a Gala at 7:30 PM, the Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta (3315 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta), will be the site for a night of elegance and celebration as guests and supporters come together to honor two powerhouses in the field of Healthcare, Dr. David Satcher and Dr. Louis Sullivan. This celebration, which proceeds the 2022 National Medical Association Annual (NMA) Convention in Atlanta, will honor these men for their outstanding contributions in Medicine, Medical Education, and Improving Diversity in Healthcare. This Black-Tie Tribute Celebrating African American Achievement is one of the most anticipated affairs of the NMA Convention weekend and serves as a successful event supporting student scholarships and programming for the Thomas J. Blocker Society Foundation. Dean Thomas J. Blocker was a member of the Morehouse Office of Health Professions for over thirty years, and during this period he teamed with Dr. J.K. Haynes and Dr. Joyce Nottingham to increase the number of Morehouse Men pursuing careers in Healthcare and the Sciences. Dean Blocker was instrumental in positioning Morehouse College as the number one producer of African American males accepted in medical, dental and health professional schools.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

KEYS to the door of the beer industry

Dennis Malcolm Byron, pictured inside of a local brewery, is one of Atlanta’s beer authorities and beer culture journalists. Photo Credit: Byron family/Facebook. The post KEYS to the door of the beer industry appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Senator Ossoff grills Federal prison officials over deplorable conditions at Atlanta Penitentiary

Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, subpoenaed the outgoing Federal Director of the Bureau of Prisons, Michael Carvajal on the deplorable working conditions at the U.S. Federal Penitentiary in Atlanta (USPA).  Director Carvajal, was the Assistant Director for Correctional Programs from 2018 until 2020, with oversight over […] The post Senator Ossoff grills Federal prison officials over deplorable conditions at Atlanta Penitentiary appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Northwestern Mutual‘s Black Founder Accelerator provides resources to Atlanta-based Pruuvn

Northwestern Mutual, in partnership with gener8tor, a venture capital fund and startup accelerator, recently announced the addition of five tech startups to its Black Founder Accelerator program. One of these startups is Atlanta-based Pruuvn, a credentialing and data trust company run by Bryan Hobbs. Pruuvn leverages blockchain technology to develop tools to empower the gig […] The post Northwestern Mutual‘s Black Founder Accelerator provides resources to Atlanta-based Pruuvn<br><br> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

King Center hosts book signing at the New Black Wall Street

Authors Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson were at the Early Literacy Development Agency Bookstore at New Black Wall Street in Stonecrest, Georgia, signing copies of their new children’s book “It Starts With Me!” Published by The King Center, the book follows a little girl named Amora who is encouraging her friends […] The post King Center hosts book signing at the New Black Wall Street appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy