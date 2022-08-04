ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspect mistakenly freed in Lady Gaga’s dog theft recaptured

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLF7Q_0h4TPKaZ00
U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File

LOS ANGELES [AP] — A suspect mistakenly released from a Los Angeles County jail where he was being held on suspicion of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her French bulldogs has been recaptured, authorities said.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested nearly five months after he was released from jail while awaiting trial “due to a clerical error,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Jackson was one of five people arrested in connection with the February 24, 2021, attack in Hollywood.

Jackson’s arrest comes as one of three men charged in the case pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery.

Prosecutors said Jackson and two other alleged gang members had driven around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal, then spotted, tailed, and robbed Ryan Fischer as he walked Lady Gaga’s dogs near the famed Sunset Boulevard. Fischer was with the pop star’s three dogs named Asia, Koji, and Gustav.

During a violent struggle, Fischer was hit, choked, and then shot in an attack captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home, The Associated Press reported.

The video captured Fischer screaming, “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

Fischer lost part of a lung. About a month after the crime, he posted on Instagram that his recovery has gone well.

The pop star’s dogs were returned two days later by a woman who claimed she had found them tied to a pole and asked about Lady Gaga’s offer of a $500,000 reward if the dogs were returned “no questions asked.” The singer was in Rome at the time filming a movie.

The woman was charged with receiving stolen property, and the father of another suspect is charged with helping him avoid arrest, according to AP.

Jackson already had been charged in the attack and had pleaded not guilty when the county district attorney’s office filed a superseding indictment that charged him with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy