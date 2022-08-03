ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Rock the South is this weekend, August 5 & 6—the lineup, eats around town + more

By Callie Puryear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Rock the South prepares to kickoff in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The 10th annual Rock the South begins Friday night in Cullman, and organizers tell CBS 42 they expect a large crowd this year. Over 60,000 are expected to attend this year’s Rock the South. Festival founder Shane Quick says this is the largest country music festival in the state. Fans will […]
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

'Rock the South' music festival returns to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. — What's known as "the Biggest Party in the South" returned to Cullman on Friday. Learn more in the video above. The Rock the South country music festival runs for two days, August 5 to 6. This year's lineup includes singer Morgan Wallen and Alabama Band as...
CULLMAN, AL
